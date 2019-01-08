Woodworth, Boss and Zaki suspended

Jockeys Benny Woodworth, Glen Boss and M Zaki are set to cool their heels for a week, at least, after copping suspensions for careless riding at Sunday's Singapore race meeting.

Woodworth's two-day suspension for his ride on Invincible Ryker in Race 7 means he will be out of the saddle until the meeting on Jan 27.

This is because his two-day suspension will be served consecutively following the completion of his three-day suspension for his ride on Goodfellas on Dec 9.

Woodworth pleaded guilty to careless riding in that near the 700m mark, he permitted Invincible Ryker to shift inwards, leaving insufficient room for runners to his inside.

This resulted in Longhu (M Kellady) being tightened for room, shifting inwards and Nationality (D Moor) then being checked.

Boss, too, pleaded guilty to careless riding while astride the $17 favourite Yabadabadoo in Race 5.

It was near the 700m mark that Boss permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Refresh, the mount of Wodworth. This resulted in Refresh having be be checked.

Boss will be out of action this Friday and Sunday.

Zaki will also miss the same two race days after picking up his two-day suspension for a careless ride on Bounceback Ability in Race 4.

The 38-year-old jockey had allowed his mount to shift outwards when passing the winning post for the first time.

He was, on that occasion, insufficiently clear of Red Riding Wood (Vlad Duric) and it resulted in Duric having to check his mount.