Woodworth, Ng suspended

Jockey Benny Woodworth and apprentice CK Ng will sit out this Friday’s race meeting at Kranji.

That, after both incurred two-day suspensions for careless riding. Woodworth pleaded guilty to careless riding when astride Crazy Dreams in Race 9 of the Singapore meeting on June 17.

He had, shortly after the start, permitted his mount to shift inwards when insufficiently clear of Saldado. As a result Soldado, ridden by John Powell, had to check back.

The Stewards suspended Woodworth for two Singapore race days.

The Malaysian rider served one day on Sunday and will miss this Friday’s standalone meeting.

Apprentice Ng, in the presence of his master’s B Trainer Garry Clutterbuck, also pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding.

He had, in Race 7 on the meeting of June 3, allowed his mouth Kingsman to shift outwards near the 200m mark.

At that point he was insufficiently clear of Lim’s Regard who had to be checked. Lim’s Regard was the mount of jockey Vlad Duric.

Ng was handed a two-day suspension and served one day on the just-concluded race meeting on Sunday. He will sit out Friday’s action.