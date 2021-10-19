Woodworth’s back a winner

Jockey Benny Woodworth, who was sidelined through an elbow injury following a horror fall that cost the life of former Singapore-based Mauritian jockey Nooresh Juglall at this year's first Mauritian race meeting on May 15, has ridden his first winner this year.

After the fractured elbow took a long time to heal, Woodworth got the all-clear to return to the saddle only last month. He had to wait for his eighth meeting back to finally break his duck on Hubble for his boss Simon Jones on Saturday.

His last winner was Buddy Buddy at Kranji on Dec 27 last year. He had 45 rides this year for two seconds and five thirds before relocating to Mauritius.

Woodworth's mount made his play after jumping from barrier one in the mile race, got a mid-race breather before skipping clear in classic Woodworth style.

"It was great to finally ride a winner after almost a year," said Woodworth, who has ridden in Mauritius several times and was the champion jockey there in 2007. "I never thought it'd take me that long, but obviously, it was because of the fall. It's been a long recovery."