Workouts by horses entered on Sunday

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,000M: Mr Nevermind 42.8. Relau Star 37. Sebas canter/pace work.

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,000M: Just Name It barrier test/35.2.

Pace work: Multiblue Shark.

Slow work: Laus Deo and Discretely Red.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M STR: Luck Happy barrier practice/35.7. Field Force 45.3. Brave Malala barrier test/38.6. Leon 42. Halo Inspire 42.8. Multiblue Tosca canter/pace work.

Slow work: Always D'Great.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M STR:

For Fun Only canter/38.6. King Force 38.2. Party Girl canter/40. Champagne Rein 37.7. Luck Success barrier practice/36. Empire Bay 39.

Slow work: You Are Genius.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M: Stirling barrier practice/36. Easy Lover 42.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M: Neverunconditional 37.7.

Pace work: All Serene.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M: Powerful Star 39.2. One O Nine 37. Dane's Anatomy 37.8. Don't Forget This 38.

Slow work: Military Star and Deputy Law.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M: I Am Midas 39. Purple Rain Lady 37.2.

Ramifications barrier practice/36. Keen Dragon 38.9. The Millionaire 44. Get The Lotski 39.8. Golden Empire 42.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M: In Full Bloom 38.7. Luck Dragon 42.4. Snow Dancer 41.8. Napoleon 39. Aprobacion canter/39.9.

Pace work: Jetstar Eagle and Dawn Prospect.

Slow work: Power Express.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M: Raiden Hero barrier practice/ 35.7.

Bold Passion 38.7. Money & Me 39.

Queen Force 41.