Workouts by horses entered on Sunday
Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,000M: Mr Nevermind 42.8. Relau Star 37. Sebas canter/pace work.
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,000M: Just Name It barrier test/35.2.
Pace work: Multiblue Shark.
Slow work: Laus Deo and Discretely Red.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M STR: Luck Happy barrier practice/35.7. Field Force 45.3. Brave Malala barrier test/38.6. Leon 42. Halo Inspire 42.8. Multiblue Tosca canter/pace work.
Slow work: Always D'Great.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M STR:
For Fun Only canter/38.6. King Force 38.2. Party Girl canter/40. Champagne Rein 37.7. Luck Success barrier practice/36. Empire Bay 39.
Slow work: You Are Genius.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M: Stirling barrier practice/36. Easy Lover 42.4.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M: Neverunconditional 37.7.
Pace work: All Serene.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M: Powerful Star 39.2. One O Nine 37. Dane's Anatomy 37.8. Don't Forget This 38.
Slow work: Military Star and Deputy Law.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M: I Am Midas 39. Purple Rain Lady 37.2.
Ramifications barrier practice/36. Keen Dragon 38.9. The Millionaire 44. Get The Lotski 39.8. Golden Empire 42.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M: In Full Bloom 38.7. Luck Dragon 42.4. Snow Dancer 41.8. Napoleon 39. Aprobacion canter/39.9.
Pace work: Jetstar Eagle and Dawn Prospect.
Slow work: Power Express.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M: Raiden Hero barrier practice/ 35.7.
Bold Passion 38.7. Money & Me 39.
Queen Force 41.
