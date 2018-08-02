WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
RACE 1
Amistad 37.1. Raptor * 37.1.
RACE 2
O'Reilly Star (A Collett) 39.1. On Parade (J Powell) 37.8. Love Me Tender * 37.5. Morpheus (R Iskandar) 37.1. Tigress * (Collett) 36.9.
RACE 3
Loving You * 37.5. Drone * 37.2. Miracle Wei Wei pace work. Fifth Command Flag 39.3.
RACE 4
What's New * (M Rodd) 38.5. Man Of Words * (I Saifudin) 39.7. Bold Thruster * (Powell) 377. Mr Hooper 41.4. Jupiter Dragon 40.1.
RACE 5
Eagle Eye (B Vorster) 38.5. Cambridge * (Rodd) 38.6. Colchester (M Poon) 41.5. Galileo's Approach (M Kellady) 44.5.
RACE 6
Stock Broker 37.2. Kiss Your Song * (Kellady) 37.7. Uncle Lucky 36.7.
RACE 7
O'What A Feeling (Powell) 45.5. The Capital (O Placais) 37.8/35.8. Sacred Empire (V Duric) 36.8. Sahaba * (Poon) 37.8/35.8. Lim's Ripple * (T See) 39.9. Matsuribayashi 35.6.
RACE 8
Toliman (Poon) 41.4. Captain Jamie * (N Juglall) 38.5. Bengal Lancer * 38.6. Black Jade * 41.2. Crown Gift * (See) 43.4. Sacred Galaxy (R Zawari) 37.8. Southern Dragon (AK Lim) 39.1.
RACE 9
Lim's Zoom * (Duric) 39.1. Soldado * (Kellady) 37.7. Storm Trooper (MM Firdaus) 39.1. Faithfully 41/42.8 Cai Poh Wang canter/pace work. Swedish Memories * 38.5.
