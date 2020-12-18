World Radar is classy

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) FORRIES ON FRIDAY returned to form with a good run last time. Winning chance.

(1) KATHERINE THE WOW also has a big say with the drop in distance.

(2) ABSOLUTE FAB has improved with blinkers.

(4) CIANNA seems to lack a strong finish but might place.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) FOREST OF GREEN is better than his last two starts suggested. Top chance.

(8) ISN'T IT BLISS and (9) DENIM EN JEANS also have good chances.

(2) CURIOUS showed good improvement last time. Can contest the finish again.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4) VERY CAVALLARI won last time. Could make further improvement.

(1) CIDER returns from a break and could improve.

(2) LUMIERE is in good form.

(3) BENEFICIARY has fair recent form. Warrants respect.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) INTREPID TRAVELLER is looking for a hat-trick, after two good recent wins.

(3) DELICASEA returned to form with a nice win last time.

(9) JAY FIZZ and (10) MAGIC SAILOR also have good chances.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) MORSE has decent form. Can score overdue maiden win in an open race.

(7) MYSTIC MASTER was eye catching on his track debut. The betting will be the best guide.

(11) STAR CRUSADE is a nice four-year-old. A serious runner despite the wide draw.

(2) MY LORD AND MASTER can improve with cheekpieces.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) WORLD RADAR is a class act when in the mood. The one to beat, despite returning from a lengthy break.

(3) LA BELLA MIA likes the Polytrack. Should contest the finish again.

(7) MONTREAL MIST is getting closer. Each-way chance.

(8) AQUA DELTA was a good last-start winner, but this is a stronger field.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) BACKSTOP is coming along the right way. Should be at her peak.

But Lyle Hewitson, who rode her last time, gets aboard (2) FREESTATE STAR, who can go one better from a good draw.

(6) RECKLESS LOVE is better at this track. Deserves another chance over the longer trip.

(9) PANNA COTTA has potential.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) THE MASTER tends to lack a strong finish but has a winning chance over a course and distance that suit.

(4) MOON GAME was not disgraced in a decent field last time. Could go close to winning.

(3) LINDA LOVES LACE was a surprise winner last time but this looks a tougher task.

(5) BALTIC BEAT has fair recent form.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(8) ARCTIC TUNE did everything wrong last start but still won going away. Can follow up.

(3) TIME TAKER also impressed over this distance. Could go close to winning.

(9) COLOUR MY FATE, (11) VITUS BEIRING and (12) A WHOLE NEW WORLD are useful individuals but have wide draws to overcome.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(5) SANTA THERESE looked an unlucky loser last time. Can go one better.

(2) SCARBOROUGH FAIR could get involved in the battle for some stake money.

(7) MISTRESS OF MEANS returned to form with a solid win. Deserves respect.

(6) KISS OF LIFE may be looking for a bit further but can earn some money.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(6) RISE could be a decent value bet. She has been running against stronger rivals.

(7) CRIMEA needed her last run. Should improve.

(5) MASTERS BEAUTY has been dominating on the Poly.

(11) POLLYGONESHOPPING could be the best of the youngsters.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) ALL THE SEVENS could beat this field with the drop in class.

(6) FRANKIE TWO SHOES is consistent. Top chance.

(4) EXION looks to be improving. Can consider.

(5) PHANTOM ROLLS is unreliable but can win.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(8) TAMBORA is on a roll. Can make it three from three, as he looks well-placed again.

(11) TREAD SWIFTLY is getting better. Can get closer on revised weight terms but has a wide draw to overcome.

(1) RALPH THE RASCAL is a big danger if the speed is on.

(4) LIGHT THAT LOOSE has scored good wins over shorter distances. But, on pedigree, could enjoy this trip.