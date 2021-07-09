Worth waiting for classy Casa Inverno

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN was well supported on debut. After showing good pace, she just found one better. The shorter distance may suit. She also has the best draw.

(7) SCENT OF A WOMAN was drawn on the wrong side on debut but nevertheless hit the front before tiring late. She can only improve to be a big threat.

Another filly by the promising stallion Vercingetorix, (8) ANCIENT EPIC, showed potential on debut on the Polytrack. She could be even better on turf.

(2) ANGELIC FORT, (10) CASHEW and (13) CAPE PRINCESS have room for improvement.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

The beautifully bred (6) GREENGROWTHELILACS caught the eye on debut. She is set to make the required improvement. Her stable has been doing exceptionally well with its juveniles and she should be the one.

(9) CORDOBESA produced a nice finish when tried over this trip last time. She is improving and rates as a big danger. But she has drawn the widest.

(1) ONE BITE AT A TIME has the best draw. She did not show too much on debut but that was against males. On pedigree, she should relish this longer trip.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

First-timer (1) GIMMIE A STAR is bred in the purple and has drawn the best. Trainer Dean Kannemeyer has a great season with his juveniles.

(2) BRISTOLBEAUFIGHTER is getting better with each start and has drawn alongside. His experience could be telling at the finish.

(15) ARUMUGAM has run decent races and, more importantly, has proven stamina. he has run third over this course and distance but has to contend with the widest draw.

(12) INCREDIBILL, while well beaten in a feature, could be the one with a big finish this time.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

The juvenile (1) AFRICAN SKYLINE has secured the best gate after a fair debut. He was fourth in a race that has seen two go on to run decent races in a feature.

(7) AFTER THE RAIN may be getting on in age, but he still looks a strong contender. He ran third on debut and then finished runner-up when tried over further last time.

(10) LADOOSHKA has made it hard for himself by coming from far back. It is his third start and he could get closer.

(2) GO SANDALS and (13) UNASSAILABLE LAD have shown potential and are raring to go after a rest.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(5) RODRIGUEZ did not give of his best last time but it was still a good performance. He has run with decent horses and may just prefer this sprint up the straight.

(13) ROMANEE CONTI showed some potential on debut and is set to make good improvement. He is well bred and could be anything after a two-month break.

(14) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT has been a little disappointing but needed his last run, which came after a rest in which he was gelded. He, too, could show much more.

Others need to make big improvement to win but there are first-timers in the hunt.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) CAPTAIN FONTANE looked a star in the making and was set to take on the world last August. He is back after a long layoff but his trainer's comments are positive and he could be too strong again.

(9) MOUNT GREYLOCK is also highly regarded. After a disappointing local debut, he has been gelded, so could be on the up.

(7) CAMORA realised potential when fitted with cheekpieces and could be dangerous with a light weight.

(6) FLY THE COUP was a bit unlucky not to win his last start. He has a top rider, so deserves respect.

RACE 7 (1,950M)

(2) BASETSANA is the form choice. She was well clear of many she meets again and, at these weights, could finish on top.

(9) AQUAE SULIS impressed at this venue and could repeat if she gets the race run to suit.

(8) ISLA MORADA is overdue to score at Scottsville and perhaps racing fresh after a rest can see her through.

(3) ABBEY WOOD should have matured and ready to give of her best. She is the dark horse from a decent gate.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(8) ELUSIVE CURRENT found the sprint too sharp when resuming from a rest. She should be a much better proposition over this track and trip.

(7) STAR VEGA ran a nice race against males last time.If she repeats that, she could be the one.

(3) CAPTAIN ARIANO is knocking on the door for her second win. But this would be her first run at this track, which is not easy.

(4) BLUSH OF DAWN has dropped a bit in ratings and could be dangerous.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

Wide-open finale if you look past Grade 1-raced juvenile (7) CASA INVERNO. She did not jump well in a big race for her sex and, as a result, finished down the track. She is a lot better than that. With a 4kg-claiming apprentice, she could be hard to catch.

(8) WHIZZ OF ODDS is in good form and ready to win again. She was not disgraced against males in her last start. She, too, will benefit from the full apprentice allowance.

(3) NIKIYA was not disgraced over further last time and is holding form, so must go in.

(1) SAV'S STAR prefers this track and has the best draw. Include in the exotic bets.