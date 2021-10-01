Worth waiting for Seeking The Stars

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) GOLDEN ASPEN has been knocking on the door and should give another good showing.

(2) STAR AGLOW started poorly after needing her last outing and will come on.

(5) BACK TO FORMENTERA did well in both her starts. She will relish the longer distance.

(6) MANAAJIM was supported on debut but was not striding out. Respect.

Respect any support on newcomers (7) MARIA'S WORLD and (10) SACRED VALLEY.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

Stablemates (2) ADMIRALTY ARCH and (3) ADMIRAL'S RANSOM have the form to be competitive. They are likely to make their presence felt from favourable starting berths.

(5) HELL OF A DUKE and (9) TCHAIKOVSKY made pleasing introductions in what appeared a good maiden over this course and distance. Both would have come on since.

The well-bred newcomer (10) TOP QUALITY will need to be taken seriously if attracting market support.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(11) MANHATTAN and (10) SAN QUINTIN ran on powerfully in the closing stages on their debut. Both will come on lengths over the longer distance.

(6) ABAYYAAN eased in the betting on debut but was not disgraced.

(1) GLOBAL PLAYER is running close-up and should not be far off again.

(2) STAY THE COURSE, (3) MY TRUE NORTH and (7) MAGNUM P I are improving. They have claims.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(3) CRACKLIN' ROSE was a beaten odds-on favourite on her track debut over this course and distance last time. She could well go one better from the best draw.

(4) RISING FENIX also finished second over this track and trip last start. She is likely to fight out as she, too, bids to go one better.

(8) DOUBLE CHECK may have needed her last start when making good improvement. She could build on that effort to pose more of a threat.

Another likely improver who could maker her presence felt is (9) EVERGLADES. She had a fair debut.

Watch newcomer (10) MISS GREENLIGHT.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(5) EARL needed his last run and will come on heaps.

Stable companion (6) IMMEASURABLE is holding form and should not be far off.

(3) GREAT WARRIOR has not been far back recently and must be considered.

(1) SHANGANI disappointed in his post-debut run but could enjoy the longer distance.

(4) FIFTH OF JULY and (8) CALL ME MASTER warrant inclusion in the exotic bets.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(2) KAPTEIN was a dominant winner from the front over 1,950m last time. The seven-point rise may not be enough to prevent him from following up at his first go over this trip.

The lightly raced (3) WARRIOR BLING probably needed his last start after a break but was not disgraced. He is likely to have more to offer with improved fitness on his side over this trip.

(4) MELIORA is distance-suited. He has also been in good form over shorter trips, so could pose a threat with Richard Fourie a notable jockey booking.

(1) SAINT WEST returned to form last time. He is capable of staking a claim racing off the same mark.

RACE 7 (2,200M)

Small but competitive field with all seven runners capable of pulling it off.

(6) THE KOP was soundly beaten by (1) REUNION (3kg worse off) but went on to win both subsequent runs with consummate ease. Reunion has ability but is extremely moody.

(3) SOUTHERN SONG is running well and looking to double up over this trip.

(5) IMPERIAL MASTER and (4) OUR COYS are holding form. They could get into the reckoning.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) HEREDITARY disappointed at short odds last time, but could be worth another chance reverting to 1,600m.

(4) ONE DAY OR DAY ONE was outrun into second in his second start after a rest by a potentially smart sort last time. He is capable of further improvement over this trip in his peak outing.

(7) SENSO UNICO and (8) SUGAR MOUNTAIN are also likely to improve over this trip for the first time. They must be respected.

(9) TIZONA improved with the benefit of experience over 1,250m at this track last time. He should have more to offer over this trip.

(5) MASTER STRIKER is another who could play a role.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(1) NETTA is carrying a hefty 62kg after a rest and is giving (2) SENTBYDESTINY 4kg. The latter is giving (8) MAGICAL FLIGHT 5.5kg. They were all behind War Of Athena and it could get close all round.

(3) BALLET SHOES and (6) SMOKING HOT are resuming after their rest and could just need it.

(4) ROUGE ALLURE, an eight-year-old, and (5) SHIVERS, who does not appear too sound, could find money.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) GALIEK YO BABY has been knocking on the door for of a maiden success. She finished third in her last five starts. With a bit of luck, she could strike gold.

(6) HIGH DUDGEON was making her debut when finishing less than a length behind Galiek Yo Baby over this track and trip, so could turn the tables with natural improvement expected.

(2) GIVERNY and (3) MEL'S PRINCESS are lightly raced but have shown enough to challenge for honours.

(7) ISLE OF THE WINDS improved with the benefit of experience over a shorter trip last time. He should take another big step forward with the step-up in trip.

RACE 11 (1,450M)

The top filly (4) UNDER YOUR SPELL (five wins from six starts) is meeting up with the classy filly (5) BIG BURN (four runs for three wins and a second) in what should be a Joburg Spring Fillies And Mares Challenge (Grade 2) to remember.

(1) VICTORIA PAIGE, coming off a short rest, and (2) THUMBS UP, trying a little further, could fight for the minor money.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

A smashing contest, headed by last year's winner and last season's star, the three-year-old Cape filly (1) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM, who is favourably treated by these conditions. She was drawn very wide at Grade 1 level last start during the KZN season, but should find this an easier task and could get back to winning ways.

(3) SCENTED MISTRESS and (4) MARINA are better over further ground but are well-in. They are capable of staking a claim fresh after a break.

A bigger threat, however, could come from the ultra-consistent (2) CAPITANA, who is lightly raced and distance-suited.

(5) MAJOR ATTRACTION is in good form and has claims.

RACE 13 (1,450M)

(1) GOT THE GREENLIGHT and (2) MK'S PRIDE renew rivalry. In the Hawaii Stakes, MK's Pride was 1/2-length better but is 3.5kg worse off.

(10) BINGWA, (3) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS and (5) TIERRA DEL FUEGO appear held on their last run.

(4) MR FLOOD is trying further. He is bred for the extra distance.

(7) COPPER MOUNTAIN, who is fresh, can flash home late for some money.

RACE 14 (1,400M)

(2) SEEKING THE STARS was not disgraced at Grade 1 level over 1,800m last start. He will relish a return to this distance, over which he is unbeaten. The one to beat.

(1) NEXUS and (3) SILVER OPERATOR are capable sorts who are well-in but probably better over further ground.

(10) SPEED MACHINE could enjoy the run of the race from Gate 2.

(11) COSMIC HIGHWAY is going places and could pose a threat under the conditions.