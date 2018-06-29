Wynkelder will take some beating

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) SATARA went close against winners last time out and is a top hope.

(3) TO WOO is holding form nicely.

(4) GETAWAY improved on Poly debut last time out.

(5) MAJESTICA is yet to miss the placings, neither has (8) TOMBOLA.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) AGAINST THE GRAIN ran on strongly on debut and is drawn in pole. A big player.

(4) ROMAN DANCER looked above average when winning his maiden.

(9)NOBLE JOSHUA impressed in his trial.

(2) IN CAHOOTS has raced in graded company since winning his maiden.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) PHOTOCOPY has the form and experience to get the better of his younger rivals, especially with blinkers on.

(11) TYRIAN makes most appeal of the juveniles after a promising debut over shorter.

(3) AU SOME and (4) BUNKER HUNT, both newcomers, and well-related (5) CAPTAIN GONE WILD are worth monitoring in the betting.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) ISINGAMOYA is fast and goes on Poly. Chance.

(3) OURO has excellent Gauteng form and can pop up even from poor draw.

(2) COVERED IN SNOW is far better than her last two outings and has to be respected.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(1) STRIKEITLIKEAMATCH was outclassed in a stronger race last start. Suited here.

(3) READY STEADY GO was collared close home by a useful sort over the track and trip recently and should go close.

(4) BWANA needed his last run and will have more to offer.

(5) HOOVES OF THUNDER, (7) WHATA SUMMER and (10) JOHNNY BLACK have earning potential.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) WYNKELDER ran the race of his life in the Post Merchants and, even from poor draw, will take some beating.

(2) HARD TO PLAY has never run a poor race. The danger.

(7) BOCKSCAR and (11) SEA URCHIN can also pop up.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(6) SANTA CLARA got going late when chasing home (2) CORAL BAY in a feature over shorter last start. Both are bred to enjoy the extra trip.

(5) NOUS VOILA will have more to offer over this trip.

(4) HELEN'S IDEAL is open to any amount of improvement.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) AL CIBERANO stands out in a thin race form-wise.

(4) FIELDMARSHAL FENIX is never far off and can give some cheek.

(3) TRIPPI'S GIRL is worth another chance in this line up.

(6) GONNAFLY was a close-up last-start third at Vaal.

RACE 9 (1,500M)

(1) ONE WORLD, who is unbeaten, represents the same jockey-trainer combination that won this race last year with subsequent Guineas winner Tap O' Noth.

(10) FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT will have his supporters but has become costly to follow and does appear held on form by (5) MR CRUMFORD. Both are bred to improve this trip.

(8) WATCH ME DAD can earn.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(3) MIGHTY VALDIE was most unlucky in Gauteng last start and has proven to be effective on the Poly. A huge contender on current form.

(6) CHANGING SEASONS, his stablemate, has some toe and is well drawn on his Poly debut.

(1) REACTIVE and (2) HAYLOR are capable but seem better on turf.

(5) SLIGHTLY SCOTTISH is usually not too far off.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(3) BRAVE MOVE is well above average, highly progressive and probably better than rated, so rates the one to beat.

(11) CAPE CHARLOTTE and (4) PLATINUM CLASS ran well in a similar contest last time out, so do well again.

(1) LADY OF THE HOUSE and (2) CALL TO ACCOUNT are weighted to run well, too.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(5) MATADOR MAN has also accepted for the Vodacom July a week later, but if running, is clearly the one to beat.

(4) UNAGI is well in on paper.

(2) ROMANY PRINCE has been reliable of late and should earn again.

(1) AFRICA RISING has plenty of ability but seems to have problems.

(7) SCRABBLE and (8) MORNING CATCH have scope.

RACE 13 (2,200M)

(1) FRESNAYE returned to winning ways when getting the better of her own sex over 1,600m last start. She could well follow up.

(2) INTOTHELIMELIGHT is also distance suited, so should pose the biggest threat.

(3) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM is held by that rival but could get a look in with further improvement.

RACE 14 (1,600M)

(3) CHAMPENOIS has won her last two Poly appearances and style of running suggests the extra will suit.

(2) KAHULA has never been unplaced in seven Poly starts and has to be included.

(5) JUST MY STYLE and (6) MULHER DE BRANCO will be running on late.

(1) COSTA DA SOL is unreliable but can pop up.

RACE 15 (2,400M)

(1) DOUBLEMINT and (2) ANCESTRY are well-weighted and should be competitive if proving effective over this distance.

(3) ROCK MY SOUL has no such issues and should give a good account over a distance which he thrives.

(4) SPRING MAN and (5) LOVE HAPPENS have the form to find the frame.

RACE 16 (1,900M)

(2) FANTASY LADY has been outclassed in her last two runs but likes Poly. He has a shout.

(5) CRYSTAL BALL loves the course and distance and has to be respected.

(4) BANK THE CASH has hit top form since coming to KZN.

(3) HELIOS is lightly raced and should improve further.

(1) HYAKU's form is in and out, but can spring a surprise.