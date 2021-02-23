Yeni can score on Bold Jazz in the last race

Muzi Yeni, the rider of Bold Jazz, who is the day’s best bet.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) GRAPPLER was given a break after his debut and showed marked improvement on his comeback run.

(1) LAZY GUY has been doing well. He is the main threat.

Watch first-timer (9) SOUTH BOY. He could be anything.

(2) QUNETRA has not been far behind recently. He should be in the money again.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(4) SKY KINGDOM showed improvement after a rest. She should make her presence felt.

(1) COUNTRY MILE ran below form in her third outing and is back after a break. If ready, she should be right there.

(2) MY SUGAR BABY disappointed in her last three runs but has ability.

(12) MAGIC CHOICE is sporting blinkers and could get into the mix.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) ICE EATER was second in his last three starts. He deserves a change of luck.

(6) LAGERTHA is rarely far back. She should be thereabouts again.

(3) SAVIOUR was not striding out last time. He should return to best after a rest.

(11) ALEX THE GREAT cannot be ignored.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) MIND READER is as honest as they come. She should give another good account of herself.

(6) TOWARDS THE SUN has ability but has been out of action for nearly eight months. Respect any support.

(7) SEE YOU TYGER is running well.

(1) ALL OF ME can get into the action.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

Stable companions (3) BELLA BLACK and (5) INFORMATIVE have switched their riders. But, if either rider had the choice, it could not have been easy. They could fight it out.

(9) CORVETTE CAPTAIN finished just ahead of (11) TIKI TAKA and (4) INHERIT THE RAIN, but the strength of that form needs to be confirmed.

(2) SOLACE found problems in his post-debut run and should do better.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(4) BATTLE FORCE comes off a maiden win over this course and distance and could double up.

(12) SPEECHMAKER will be carrying 1kg overweight but could get into the action.

(10) IRREVOCABLE DREAM has not been far behind and could take home another cheque.

(2) CHLORIS gets a drop in distance but should finish strongly.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT has won both starts at this track and could make it three from three.

Stablemate (5) IN CAHOOTS is having his peak run. He could get into the fight for honours.

(7) NORDIC REBEL could grab them late.

Stablemates (1) SEVEN PATRIOTS (won his only try this track and trip) and (2) FULL MAST are capable of getting into the mix.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) BOLD JAZZ is back over a preferred distance. He could chalk up his third victory with Muzi Yeni aboard.

(1) AGAINST THE GRAIN appears a difficult ride but will be catching late.

(11) ICE LORD is rarely far behind and could get into the reckoning.

(4) STORMY WINTER could win if problem-free.