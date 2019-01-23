Racing

Yesterday's gallops by Friday's runners

Jan 23, 2019 06:00 am

CLASS 2 - 1,400m:

Augustano * (V Duric) 37.8.

Lionrockspirit (G Boss) 38.3. Paparazzi * 36.3. Golazo 39.8.

Monday: Autumn Rush 38.3. Saraab 43/42. Twickenham * (B Thompson) 36.6. Guilty Pleasures (M Kellady) 37.9. Sir Isaac * 37.7. Murrayfield * (I Amirul) 36.7.

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600m:

Star Jack (M Lerner) 39.8. Black Jade * (Thompson) 39.2. Heliosphere * (D Moor) 38. Classified * 39.3. Mr Dujardin (Kellady) 37.8. Middle Kingdom (Moor) 38.2. Party Maker 37.4. Dragon High 39.5.

Monday: Mate Story * (Z Zuriman) canter/36.9. Augustus (B Woodworth) 37.2. Lim's Ripple 35.9. Za'eem * 38.5.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400m:

Super Dynasty (Duric) 38.2. Smooth Operator 38.2. Angel Halo (Lerner) 38.1. Plato * canter/36.2. Horse King * (TH Koh) 37.7. Gentlemen Agreement (S John) 45.8.

Heliosphere has firmed up following his last-start third and can make amends on Friday.
Racing

Watch Augustano and Heliosphere

Monday: Storm Trooper (Woodworth) 36.3. Great Seven 35.7. Khudawand 43/42. Streetwise * (T Krisna) canter/36.6.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400m:

Lucky Hada * 38.2. Per Inpower 39.4. Satellite Warrior (I Saifudin) 38.9. Waialae * (R Iskandar) 35.9. Gratus * (T See) 37.5. Nadeem Sapphire * 37.4. Holy Grail (Koh) 38.3.

Monday: Super Tycoon (B Vorster) 43.7. Verizon * 35.6. O'Reilly Star (Duric) 35.6.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,400m:

Basilisk (Vorster) 38.3. Nova Classic (M Ewe) 40.4. Silent Boss 41.5. Joyous (Koh) pace work.

Monday: Cloudburst (Duric) 37.2. Lim's Pride H (See) Hooga Net (Zuriman) 39.7. First Light (Duric) 36.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m:

Galway Girl 41.5. Muscle Beach (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.3. Spur Me On canter/42.6. Whizzy Waltzzy 42.1. Avengers Hero (Saifudin) 38.1. Sugartime Jazz 36.9. Military Alliance (Koh) 37.8.

Monday: Powerful As Wind 35.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,000m:

Man Of Words * (Saifudin) 36.8. Thoth Warrior * (See) 35.6. Relic Warrior 35.8. Rory pace work.

Monday: Spokesman * (Woodworth) 35.6. Golden Rooster * 39.3. Bring Me Joy 35.2.

Maiden - 1,200m:

Metagross (Woodworth) 39.9.

Monday: Elena Of Avalor 38.2. Mont Choisy * (Vorster) 38.4.

HORSE RACING