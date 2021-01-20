Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh on Saturday

Jan 20, 2021 06:00 am

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,000M

Perfect Commando * 42.7. Kante 36.4. Fast And Super 42. King Power * 36.4. Lion Conqueror * 42. Time To Rock galloped. World Harmony * 37.7. Lady Lakshmi pace work. Julius Caesar 38. Solid Brisk barrier/38.4. Lucky Giant 41.8. Mr Wolff 37.7. Sonny Bill 42.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Lim's Piper 38.7. Silver Wind 42.6. Duty First barrier test/38.2. Cracking Tottie * 37. Rule The World 40. Aspen * 39. Place Your Bet 37.7. Elusive Genius 37.4.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Oscar Eclipse barrier/38.4. Stageshow barrier/38.4. Roses For Me pace work. Flying Darci pace work. On The Razz 37.7. Purple Rain Lady * 36.2. Shosha Kazanan * 41.2. Storm Warning barrier/ 39.4. The Jeweller 38.4. Joyful 36. Sing Express 37.7.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000M

Comecatchme * 37. Thunderstruck 41.6. You Are Genius 39. Party Girl galloped. Rant And Rave 37.9. Determine To Win * 38.2. My First Million barrier test/38.7. Amazing Dragon 37.9. Classic King * 40.6. Standout galloped. Loyalty's Angel 34.7.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Frankly My Dear 37.5. Southern Wind 38. Golden Rooster 41.8. Butch Cassidy * 42. Kubera's Chief galloped. All Serene pace work. Dane's Anatomy 41.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Silent Boss * 40.




CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Ordos Legend 37.7. Supreme Justice 41.6. Alasamo 36.4. Good Taste 39.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Mastro Geppetto 40.2. Yes Bossy * 41.6. Ipoh Dash pace work. Second Chance 38.2. Empire Bay 36.2. Quasar 41.6. Napoleon * 39.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Ocean Law pace work. Emirates Warrior galloped. Colour Paint 38.6. Lim's Leader 39.2. Sheng Proisir barrier/38.2. Shine Shine 36.4.

