Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh on Saturday

Apr 21, 2021 06:00 am

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400M

Super Winner barrier/35. Not Usual Prince barrier/35. Multiblue Shark 42.2. Lim's Piper 37. Davinci 41.4. Super Come 40. Discretely Red 35.2.

Pace work: Relau Star, Black And White and Macarthur.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M

King Power 42. Blue Danube 40. Star Choice * 37.6.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M

Emirates Warrior 41.8. The Jeweller 41.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M

Suntzu * 36.6. My Friends 39.6. Triple One D'Great barrier/36.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M

On The Razz barrier/35.6. Pearl King barrier/35.4. Butch Cassidy 41. Kruger 35.4

Grand Koonta has eyes on Lion City Cup
Racing

Grand Koonta has eyes on the Cup

Related Stories

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

Island Power looks too smart

Tuesday's South Africa Results

Pace work: Lucky Enough.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M

Asian Jet 41.9. Power Express 38.5. Dicaprio 42.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M

Don't Forget This 36. Mayweather 39.6. Artemister gallop.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Sonny Bill 40.4. Invictus Warrior barrier/35.4. Soon You Think 40. Luck Happy 41.4.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M

Napoleon 35.2.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M

Storm Warning 39. Quick Shosha barrier practice/35. Colour Paint 38.3. Lim's Leader barrier test/35.4.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING