Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh on Saturday

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400M

Super Winner barrier/35. Not Usual Prince barrier/35. Multiblue Shark 42.2. Lim's Piper 37. Davinci 41.4. Super Come 40. Discretely Red 35.2.

Pace work: Relau Star, Black And White and Macarthur.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M

King Power 42. Blue Danube 40. Star Choice * 37.6.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M

Emirates Warrior 41.8. The Jeweller 41.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M

Suntzu * 36.6. My Friends 39.6. Triple One D'Great barrier/36.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M

On The Razz barrier/35.6. Pearl King barrier/35.4. Butch Cassidy 41. Kruger 35.4

Pace work: Lucky Enough.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M

Asian Jet 41.9. Power Express 38.5. Dicaprio 42.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M

Don't Forget This 36. Mayweather 39.6. Artemister gallop.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Sonny Bill 40.4. Invictus Warrior barrier/35.4. Soon You Think 40. Luck Happy 41.4.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M

Napoleon 35.2.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M

Storm Warning 39. Quick Shosha barrier practice/35. Colour Paint 38.3. Lim's Leader barrier test/35.4.