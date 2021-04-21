Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh on Saturday
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400M
Super Winner barrier/35. Not Usual Prince barrier/35. Multiblue Shark 42.2. Lim's Piper 37. Davinci 41.4. Super Come 40. Discretely Red 35.2.
Pace work: Relau Star, Black And White and Macarthur.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M
King Power 42. Blue Danube 40. Star Choice * 37.6.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,600M
Emirates Warrior 41.8. The Jeweller 41.4.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M
Suntzu * 36.6. My Friends 39.6. Triple One D'Great barrier/36.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M
On The Razz barrier/35.6. Pearl King barrier/35.4. Butch Cassidy 41. Kruger 35.4
Pace work: Lucky Enough.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M
Asian Jet 41.9. Power Express 38.5. Dicaprio 42.8.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M
Don't Forget This 36. Mayweather 39.6. Artemister gallop.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M
Sonny Bill 40.4. Invictus Warrior barrier/35.4. Soon You Think 40. Luck Happy 41.4.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M
Napoleon 35.2.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M
Storm Warning 39. Quick Shosha barrier practice/35. Colour Paint 38.3. Lim's Leader barrier test/35.4.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now