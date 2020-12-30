Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh on Sunday
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M
Pentagon * barrier/36.8. Crown Star * pace work. Perfect Command 40.2. Duty First 41.7.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Cracking Tottie * 38.8. Oscar Eclipse canter/40. Storm Warning 38.7.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Easy South East 41.6. Lady Lakshmi * barrier/37.8.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M
Discretely Red 38. Flying Darci pace work. Stageshow 41.7. Purple Rain Lady 39.2. Joyful 39. Maestro canter/39.2.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000M
Comecatchme pace work. Triple One D'Great barrier/36.8. You Are Special canter/41.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000M
Field Force pace work. Amazing Dragon 43.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,000M
Colorado Prince pace work. Dicaprio 40.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Ball And Chain 41. Double Rainbow 43. Alasamo 40. Butch Cassidy pace work. Queen Force 42. Megusto 40.8.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M
Empire Bay 39. Kruger barrier/37.8. My Aim barrier/37.8. My Aim canter/39. Good Taste 41.6.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Quasar canter/42. Glory Age pace work. Dane's Anatomy 43. Grand Show barrier/37. Snow Dancer pace work. Jetstar Eagle 41.6. Tan's Legendary 38.7.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M
Golden Empire pace work. Don't Forget This 41.8. Polo Master 41.6. Top Turf pace work. King Warrior pace work. Momentum Galaxy 44.
