Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged in Ipoh this weekend

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Crown Star 38.1. Lim's Piper barrier practice/35. Mr DJ canter/37.8. One force 37. Ladrone barrier practice/35. Cracking Tottie 41. Fast And Super 38. Rule The World 41.5. Aspen barrier practice/35. Place Your Bet 41. Roses For Me 40.2. Elusive Genius pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

King Power 35.7. Oscar Eclipse pace work. Flying Ebony 37. Chief Clerk barrier practice/35. Easy South East canter/37. Solid Brisk 41. Lucky Giant 36.4. On The Razz 38.7. Storm Warning barrier test/35. The Jeweller 37.2. Joyful 35.7. Sing Express 40. Sonny Bill pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Pearl King pace work. Mastro Geppetto 37.4. Yes Bossy 37.7. Southern Wind 39. You Are Genius 43. Butch Cassidy barrier practice/36. Empire Bay 41. Rock Me Easy 43. Determine To Win 44.8.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Field Force pace work. Lincoln County barrier practice/36. Silent Boss pace work. Frankly My Dear 37.7. Triple One D'Great canter/35.7. Kruger barrier practice/35. Keen Dragon 37.7. Party Girl pace work. My First Million barrier practice/35. Colorado Prince barrier practice/36.3. Indomitable Speed canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Good Taste 42.8. Queen Force pace work. Quasar galloped. Classic King 43.2. Power Express 42. Dane's Anatomy 36.2. Standout pace work. King Warrior H 42.6. Mayweather pace work. Once A Thief pace work. Top Turf 42.8.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Emirates Warrior 37.4. Ordos Legend 37.4. Sangkuriang 36. Alasamo 36.7. Second Chance pace work. Magical Park pace work. Glory Age 41. Grand Show barrier practice/36.3. Snow Dancer 42.8. Momentum Galaxy pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Soon You Think 37.4. Asian Jet 41. Polo Master H 39.2. Sing Darci pace work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M

Ayaan 36.8. Cause To Fly barrier practice/36. Lim's Leader 36.6. Sheng Proisir 38.