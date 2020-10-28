Racing

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

Oct 28, 2020 06:00 am

QUEEN ELIZABETH II CUP - 1,800M

Countofmontecristo * (L Beuzelin) 35.6 on turf. Aramaayo * (M Kellady) 37.3. Gold Strike * (CC Wong) canter/37.8. Minister * (K A'Isisuhairi) 35.8. Loyalty Man * (JP van der Merwe) 36.9. Trumpy 38.6. Exceed Natural (N Zyrul) 39. Threeandfourpence * (V Duric) canter/37.8. Elite Incredible * 38.6. Star Jack galloped. Makanani pace work.

MONDAY: Top Knight * 37.3. King Louis (S Noh) 36.2.

CLASS 2 - 1,400M

Yulong Edition * (CK Ng) 36.6. Preditor (Kellady) 38.1. Passport To Rome (Kellady) 37.4. My Dreamliner (B Woodworth) 35.5. Karisto * 37.9. Circuit Mission 37.7. Beau Geste * (R Zawari) 35.6 on turf. Per Inpower 35. Super Dynasty * 35.9. Inherit * (K Hakim) 36.2.

MONDAY: Pennywise (T Krisna) canter/37.8. Quarter Back * 35.8. Sincerely * (Beuzelin) 35.8.

CLASS 3 - 1,800M

Ocean Crossing * (A'Isisuhairi) 35.7. Sacred Croix * (Woodworth) 35.5. Blue Swede (J Powell) 37.4. Strong N Powerful * 42.2. Time Lord 35.6. Legend War canter/38.7. Made In Russia * 36.7. King's Speech 36.2. Axel 36.6.

MONDAY: Vittoria Perfetta * 37.2. Implement 37.1. So Hi Class * (Beuzelin) 37.1.

Racing

Minister has royal credentials

CLASS 4 - 1,800M

Glasgow 38.2. Golazo canter/45.9. Augustus 38.5. Global Kid * (J Powell) 37.7. Luck Of Master (Noh) 35. Mandrake * 40. Governor Of Punjab * 38.6. Mr Exchequer 38.2. Breathe Fire (R Munger) 38.8. Don De La Vega * canter/37.9. Yulong Jazz * 43.7. Sun General * 36.7.

MONDAY: Ironchamp (Powell) 36.2. Tiger Roar * 38.3.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Yulong Fast Steed 46.4. Flak Jacket 37.5. JR Malone 36.7. Snip 45.2. Healthy Star * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.6. Winning Spirit (Munger) 39.1. Diamond Mine * (WH Kok) 40.8. Mister Dynamo * (Wong) 38.4. High Voltage * (TH Koh) 35.4.

MONDAY: Pindus (Noh) 36.3.Khan 43,36.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

I Am Sacred * (R Maia) 36.5. Red Dawn (Kellady) 36.4. Effortless 38.2. Kiwi Kid * (J See) 37.3. Yulong Green * 39.4. Big Day 38.4. Planter 38.4. King Zoustar (Munger) 37.5. Well Deserved (I Saifudin) 44.5. Eastiger 38.8. Wealth Elite (Kok) 39.6.

MONDAY: Ablest Ascend * 37.6.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,800M

Hwasong * (V Duric) 41.8. Perfect * (CS Chin) 41.5. Amazing Choice 36.3. Nineteen Gale 38.5. Red Riding Wood * (Beuzelin) 36.8. Whizzy Waltzzy (A'Isisuhairi) 37.8. Hidden Promise * (Woodworth) 36.3. Jupiter Dragon 42.5. Lady Fast 34.9. Lemon Squash (Munger) 44.2. Little Master 39.4. Bencoolen 36.6. Tsurian 371. Kranji Gold (Krisna) 36.7.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,800M

Blue Chip (Duric) 42.4. Gold Kingdom * canter/37.8. Scooter (A'Isisuhairi) 38.3. Sun Pittsburgh 41.1. Unstoppable Giant 37.8. Silver Way (See) 37.5. Tigress (Merwe) 37.1. Lucky Tiger 37.6. Master Sommelier 36.4. Wins 37.5. Crown Delight 39.4.

MONDAY: Beauty Luck 37.1. Zoffspeed (Noh) 38.1. Ace Harbour canter/44.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,100M

Extra Win * (Saifudin) 38.3. Try Mak Mak * (See) 39.8. Minhaaj * (Duric) 36.4. Bethlehem 37.3. Harvest Time 43.4. My Horse (Maia) 38.1. Miracle Fast (Chin) 34.8. Red Roar 35.6. Uncle Lucky 39.9.

MONDAY: Yes One Ball (Krisna) 38.1. Drone 42,36.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,100M

Milimili galloped. Supersonicsurprise 37.3. Big Star (Munger) barrier/36.7. Miss Michelle (Wong) 38.8. Communication barrier/40.1. Fountain Of Fame 45.2. Turf Beauty (Munger) 44.4. Ma Bao Bao (Saifudin) 39.1. My Win 37.6.

MONDAY: Hello Michelle 36.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M

Alexander Horatio * 40.9. Showbound barrier/34.2. Special Ops * (Duric) 36.7. Top Of The Line * 39.3. Kinabalu Warrior 37.1. Rumble 39.1. Brilliant Page (Munger) 37. Ksatria * (Powell) 39.4. Sun Royale 34.8. Footstepsonthecar (Wong) galloped.

MONDAY: Gnothi Seauton * (Maia) 36.2. Marikh (Beuzelin) 38.3. Tiger Leap 35.5.

