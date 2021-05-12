Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

Relentless (No. 9) showed good action when clocking when running 600m in a swift 36.5sec yesterday morning.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Makanani 38.6. Tiger Roar * 37.8.

Leatherhead * (L Beuzelin) barrier/35. Circuit Mission * (I Saifudin) 34.8.

Lim's Samurai 40.6. Federation * (PH Seow) canter/37.8. Green Star canter/pace work. Wind Trail (M Lerner) 43.4. King's Command * (M Zaki) 37.7. Special Ops * (J See) 37.7. Sky Rocket 39.1.

MONDAY: Elite Incredible (O Chavez) 36.8.

So Hi Class * 41.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Buddy Buddy 37.4. Adipson 41.6.

Asaad (D Beasley) 42.7.

Relentless * (Lerner) 36.5.

Whistle Grand * 37.3. Charger 37.4.

Atlas 38.5. Superlative 38.1.

MONDAY: McGregor 43.36.

Tangible (S Shafrizal) 36.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Aftermath * (V Duric) 37.2. Royalty 36.2.

Glasgow (WH Kok) 36.1. Beer Garden 40.2.

Summer Wind (Beasley) 37.8.

The Executioner * 42.7. Silent Force 39.9. Boom Shakalaka 40.6. Eastiger 36.8. Galaxy Star * (Zaki) 36.4.

MONDAY: Knight Love * (Shafrizal) pace work/36.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

War Pride (J See) 38.5. Water Rocket * (CC Wong) canter/37.3. Boomba * (Duric) 39.8. Inherit * (Duric) 36.6. Blue Blood * (Beasley) 36.5. Proof Perfect 36.6. Diamond Beauty (TH Koh) 35.5. Just Landed (K Hakim) 39.8. Chalaza (Kok) 39.8.

MONDAY: Shanti * 37.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M

Bright Almighty * (Lerner) 42.2. Teardrops * (Duric) 37.7. Qaraat 43.5.

Mr Showman (M Kellady) 37.7. Super Ray * 37.3. Bionics * canter/pace work.

Pindus * (T Krisna) 46.4.

From The Navy * (Kellady) 37.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Bebop * (Lerner) galloped. Lemon Squash 38.5. Amore Amore * 38.2.

Circuit Star * (O Chavez) 34.8. Runminderbinderrun 37.4.

Red Riding Wood (Hakim) 38.5.

Super Atas * 38.5. Billy Britain 39.4.

Tiger Force 38.4. Life Is Gamble 40. Sayonara (Krisna) 38.8.

MONDAY: Almugir 42.36.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Ping Pong 39.2. Military Chairman 37.6.

Apollo Rock 40.3. Blitz Power (N Zyrul) 39.2. Fort Mustang 41.6. Runfinnrun 36.9. Whizzy Waltzzy galloped. Silver Sword 34.8. Spirit Of D'Wind (Koh) 36.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Free Fallin' * (Zaki) 37.8. Takhi * 36.7. Heng Xing * (Shafrizal) 37.6.

Zygarde 37.5. Boundless Glory 38.5.

The Brotherhood * 38.9.

Broadway Success* (Duric) 37.6.

Beat The Light (Beasley) 39.7. Auspicious Day 36.2.

MONDAY: Miej 43.36.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Dragon Ryker 38.4. Awesome Conqueror (T See) 39.4. Lai Mak Mak * (Hakim) 38.3. Anpanman * 34.5. Allegro 39.2.

Hosayliao * (J See) 38.6. Jupiter Dragon * 38.5. Nate's Honour * 38.1.

Roman Classic (I Saifudin) 40.1. Turf Beauty 36.7. Silver Joy * (J See) 38.1. Speedy Rose 38.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M

Yes One Ball * (S Noh) 38.1. Arion Passion * (Chavez) 36.6. Tesoro Pirata galloped.

Bright Sun * 36.5. Uncle Lucky * (J See) 37.8. My Horse 42.6. My Miracle (JP van der Merwe) 38.1.

MAIDEN - 1,700M

Pini Pons (Saifudin) 40.4. Enforce (J See) 36.1. Tony's Love (Wong) 38.8. Captain Bill (Koh) barrier/39.2. King Pin 37.2. Wind Rhapsody 41.8. Seven Sundae (K A'isisuhairi) 38.2. Fountain Of Fame (Saifudin) galloped. Show Royale (Zyrul) 40.2. Tell Me (CC Wong) barrier/37.2.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100M

Gold Rush (Shafrizal) canter/pace work. Assassin (Zyrul) 44.5. King Of Glory 38.3.

Victorem (Merwe) 35.7. Alexander * (Kellady) 37.8. Nineteen Glory 36. Fantastic 36. Good Fight * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.1. Kings Shield 39.5. Lim's Denali * (Beasley) 36.1.