Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

The Stephen Gray-trained seven-time winner Kharisma served notice of his chances in Saturday's Group 2 Stewards' Cup with a good hit-out at Kranji yesterday, with Marc Lerner astride.

SG2 (4YO) STEWARDS' CUP - 1,600M

Mr Malek * (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/38.2. Kharisma * (M Lerner) 38.2. Senor Don * (T Krisna) 38.8. Paletas * 36.8. Teller (M Kellady) 37.4. The Wild Bunch * (TH Koh) 38.7.

MONDAY: Big Hearted * 37.9.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Makanani (Lerner) 39.1. Savvy Command * (V Duric) 39.1. Elite Incredible 41.3. Axel (PH Seow) 39.4. Gold Star * canter/38.2. King's Command * (Kellady) 36.3.

MONDAY: Karisto * (L Beuzelin) 37.9. Tangible * 36.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,700M

Made In Russia (I Saifudin) 41.7. Solo Sun 34.5. Sound The Siren 36.4. Caribbean Lady (J See) 39.3. Born To Win * 41.6. Matsuribayashi 41.2. Atlas * 37.3. Gold Reward * canter/38.2.

MONDAY: Voluminous 42,35.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Rambo 42.9. Blitzing (T See) 37.1. Crown Dancing 38.7. Hotshots Slam * (CC Wong) 38.5. Summer Wind * (M Zaki) 37.3. Unconquered (Koh) pacework. Royalty (J See) 38.1. Galaxy Star * 36.7. Sacred Judgement 39.2. From The Navy * (Kellady) 37.3. Silent Force 40.7.

MONDAY: Day Approach * 39.3.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.7. Man Of Mystery * (Duric) 39.7. Water Rocket (Wong) barrier/37. Lim's Zoom 41.5. First Choice 38.1. Sky Eye 41. Al Green * 39.2. Brutus * 36.6. Win Win * (O Chavez) 37.4. Happy Friday * (Saifudin) 43.4.

MONDAY: Royal Pavilion 36.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

Doc Hudson * 35.1. Red Rover * 36.5. Lonhro Gold (T Krisna) barrier/35.6. Winning Spirit 37.3. Arion Passion * 36.6. Basilisk pace work. Charming Diamond 45. Pindus * (Krisna) 37.3. Lim's Wish * 43.2.

MONDAY: Imperium (S Shafrizal) 43,36.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Lion Spirit 35.6. Free Fallin' (Kellady) 37.7. Billy Britain * 40.5. Sportscaster * (A'Isisuhairi) 39.2. Ping Pong (F Yusoff) 38.1. Endless (T See) 39.3. Black Taipan 43.4. Whizzy Waltzzy 36.2. Roman Classic (Koh) 43.4. Gingerman 43.2.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Sabah Star 42.6. Winning Legend (Saifudin) 40.7. Boy Next Door (Lerner) 39.7. Big Mary * 37. Eunos Ave Three * (D Beasley) 36.5. Glory Shine 37.2. Moongate Five 35.8. Star Effect (S John) 40.3. Helushka (T See) 37.8. Scooby Doo * 39.6.

MONDAY: The Shadow * (Shafrizal) 39.3.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1.400M

Auspicious Day 36.5. Big Day * (T See) 35.8. Maximilian * 37. Barbeque 40.1. Blitz Power * (Koh) 36.4. Lai Mak Mak (Seow) 36.2. Nineteen Glory (M Ewe) 35.8. Runfinnrun 37.3. Our Showcase (N Zyrul) 36.6. Mings Man (Zyrul) 37.6.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,000M

Mister Dynamo 40.9. Our Secret Weapon * (Duric) 38.8. Per Incrown * (T See) 35.4. Asia Spirit (T Rehaizat) 35.1. Bizar Wins * (Chavez) 35. Gold Zest * 39.3. Triple Bowl * (Beasley) pace work. Tesoro Pirata (Saifudin) 42.9. Centurion canter/41.3.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,000M

Take A Chance 39.3. Atlantean * (Chavez) 34.6. Kakadu (Beasley) 44.2. Wednesday 36.2. Beauty Diva 36.7. Sayonara * (Wong) 38.7. My Horse 38. Winning Hammer (JP van der Merwe) 41.2. My Win * (Koh) 37.7.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M

Golden Tiger 35.7. Clergyman * 37.3. Ima * (WH Kok) 40. Silkardo (A'isisuhairi) 39.3. Harvest Time pace work. Nate's Honour 41.1. Alexander 39.91. Kings Shield 42.2. Great Hero (J See) 36.6.

MONDAY: Shanghai Star * (Shafrizal) 38.5. Starfortune (Beuzelin) 37.5.