Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

CLASS 3 - 1,100M

Quadcopter * (M Lerner) 37.7. Super Invincible barrier/39.7. Darc Bounty (V Duric) 43.4. Nationality (PH Seow) barrier/37.7. Coming Through (S Noh) 34.9. Surge * (T See) 38.4. Red Rover (Duric) 39.4. So You Too 38.5. Water Rocket (JP van der Merwe) 37.5.

MONDAY: Celavi * 34. Pattaya * 37.2. Implement * 37.3.

CLASS 4 - 1,700M

Leatherhead * 43.9. Asaad * 38.8. Axel barrier/34.3. Mandrake * 40.2. Caribbean Lady * 37.7. Legend Rocks * (S John) 39.5. Murrayfield 36.7. Matsuribayashi pace work.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1, 000M

Chocante 38. Harbour Approach (L Beuzelin) 34.5. Proof Perfect * 34.9. Sun Ops * (Noh) 37.4. It's Got It All (John) galloped. Cousteau 36.4. Cheval Rouge * (T Krisna) 38.1. Happy Saturday (J See) 38.8. Hyde Park (Duric) 43.8. Arion Passion * (John) 39.5. From The Navy (M Kellady) 37.8.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M

Qaraat 36.5. Bright Almighty * (Lerner) 38.4. Man Of Mystery * (Duric) 36.4. Lonhro Gold * 39.5. Sure Will Do * (Duric) 37. California * (Noh) 39.6. Atlas * (Kellady) 37.5. Healthy Star (A'Isisuhairi) galloped.

MONDAY: Tangible * 38. Kassab * (L Beuzelin) 38.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Lady Fast 34.9. Plato 38.1. Awesome Conqueror (Saifudin) 45.8. Etwas Neues * 40.7. Gravel Road (WW Cheah) 37.3. The Wild Prince (Koh) 34.6. Apollo Rock (Cheah) 36.8. Fort Mustang * 40.7. Little Master (T See) canter/39.8. Silkardo (A'Isisuhairi) 37.2. Speedy Rose 41.9. Flash The Flag 36.2.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Beauty Diva34.3. King Zoustar pace work. Lai Mak Mak (Seow) 36.5. Sun Spear 34.7. Donlikeyou 43.5. St Alwyn * 37.5. Diamond Mine (WH Kok) 38.5. Fiddlestick 45.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Smoke And Mirrors (N Zyrul) 38.8. Burgundy Lad 34.5. Dusseldorf * 39.1. High Voltage * (TH Koh) 35.9. Host The Nation (A'Isisuhairi) barrier/43.5. Endless (T See) 38.5. Flying Yellow 37.1. Red Roar (I Saifudin) 44.3. Rapid Fire (T See) 40.4. Speed Racer * 35.1. My Miracle 35.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M

Try Mak Mak (J See) 41.8. Super Great * 35.2. Broadway Success 37.9. Plucky Lad 41.3. Well Deserved (Saifudin) 45.7. Minhaaj (Merwe) 36.4. Allegro 40.8. My Horse 35.9. Lucky Red 44.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M

Happy Friday (John) 39.8. El Macho * (J See) 38.2. Wawasan * (Noh) 34.7. Unbridled Sweep (Lerner) 38.3. Take A Chance 39.4. Wednesday barrier/35.9. Spearhead 38.6. Alexander (Powell) 37.5.

MONDAY: Monday 34.2. Harry Dream 38.4.