Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

KRANJI STAKES A - 1,600M

Mr Clint (M Lerner) barrier/35.8. I'm Incredible (M Kellady) 36.5. Muraahib * 36.7. Sacred Croix * 38.8. Preditor (Kellady) 39.4. Pennywise (JP van der Merwe) 37.2. Makanani * 37.1. Time Lord (PH Seow) 36.7. Exceed Natural 41.1.

Buddy Buddy 37.8.

MONDAY: Sincerely * 37.9.

CLASS 2 - 1,200M

Fame Star 42.6. Minister barrier/35.6. Sacred Rebel * (K Hakim) 36.3. Zac Kasa * (V Duric) 33.5. Nimble (Lerner) 39.1. Star Of Jupiter (Kellady) 38.3. Passport To Rome 38.1. Augustano * (Hakim) 33.5. Churchill * (Merwe) 35.6. Webster 45. You Rokk (Kellady) 37.7. Darc Bounty (Duric) 37.4. Quarter Back 40.1.

MONDAY: Big Hearted * (L Beuzelin) 37.9.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Headhunter 40.7. Autumn Rush (WH Kok) 35.3. Harbour Approach gallop/ 35.9. First Choice 41.7. War Pride * (N Zyrul) 39.8. Exdream (Seow) galloped. Galaxy Star * 36.9. Hyde Park (K A'Isisuhairi) 40.1. Gamely galloped.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Savvy Command * (Duric) 38.4. Ironchamp (Kok) 38.4. The Marksman * (J Powell) 37.6. Relentless * (Lerner) 37.1. Boy Xander * 39.1. Moongate Five (D Beasley) 36.6. Northern Sun 36.3. Admiral Winston (Seow) 38.3. Household Dynasty (CC Wong) 39.7.

MONDAY: Siam Royal Orchid 34.5. Miej * 34.5.

NOVICE - 1,400M

Sage * (Wong) 35.7. Speedy Missile * galloped. Brutus (Seow) 38.7. Grand Fighter (S Noh) 36.7. Eunos Ave Three 36.7. Ricvelo * (J See) 39.7. Triple Bowl * pace work. From The Navy (Kellady) 38.1. Lady Fast 35.4. Stenmark (Hakim) 36.5. Be You (Breasley) 37.6. Golden One (Lerner) barrier/35.5. Infinite Wisdom * (Duric) 38.2. Real Efecto * (Duric) 35.3. Wind Of Dubai (A'Isisuhairi) 39.2.

MONDAY: Tigarous * 38.3.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Catch The Tiger (M Zaki) 38.9. Murrayfield 37.3. Takhi * 43.7. Runminderbinderrun * (Beasley) 41.8. Zygarde canter/39.3. Gunmetal Grey (Nizar) galloped. Monday 35.6. High Limit * 34.5. Cizen Boss * (Powell) 39.9. Sun Spear (Wong) 35.4. The Wild Prince (TH Koh) 36.1.

MONDAY: Friday (S Shafrizal) 38.3.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Endless (T See) 42.4. Scooter (A'Isisuhairi) 36.7. Milimili 41.6. Qingdao 40.1. Roman Classic (J See) 38.9. Qilin Top Form 38.7. Speedy Rose 43.2. Tavito (S John) 36.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M

Coming Fast * (Noh) 36.3. Harry Dream * (S Shafrizal) 37.8. Nineteen Gale (Saifudin) 42.2. Try Mak Mak (Powell) 39.2.

Super Great 39.8. Retallica pace work. Uncle Lucky (J See) 37.8. Make U Famous (Wong) 38.6.

MONDAY: Almugir 35.5.

MAIDEN - 1,200M

Godfathers 37.7. Lim's Dreamwalker pace work. Enforce (Zyrul) 37.7. Burgundy Lad (Merwe) 36.4. Raging Brave * 34.5. Wednesday 36.6. Yes One Ball * (Krisna) 37.6. Resolute 39.9. Nineteen Glory 42.3. Wishuponastar (Saifudin) 45.7. JK Flash 36.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M

Al Meqdam * (Beuzelin) 37.5. Nate's Champion 39.8. Tony's Love (T Krisna) 37.7. Amazing Breeze * 35.8. Boundless Glory 38.2. Circuit Flyer (I Saifudin) 39.2. Classic Thirtysix 35.8. Con Speranza * (T See) 38.1. Elliot Ness * (Duric) 36.5. Fantastic 41.7. Illustrious * (Powell) 39.1. Red Ocean * (Kellady) 38.9. Super Generous 35.7. Lady Roxanne galloped.

MONDAY: Skylight (Beuzelin) 39.