Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

Last-start winner Makkem Lad (No. 2) is maintaining form.

KRANJI STAKES B - 1,400M

Preditor (M Kellady) 38.2. Passport To Rome 38.9. Makkem Lad * 37.8. Inherit (K A'Isisuhairi) 41.8.

MONDAY: Big Hearted * (L Beuzelin) 38.1.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Sky Rocket 39.9. Exceed Natural (S John) 37.2. Dancing Rain * 39.7. Solo Sun 34.9. Asaad * 39.3. Whistle Grand * (N Zyrul) canter/36.5.

MONDAY: Trumpy (O Chavez) 38.1. So Hi Class * 37.4. Spirit Of Big Bang * (Beuzelin) 37.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Valorous (M Lerner) barrier/34.5. War Pride * (J See) 37.9. Sun Trek * 34.2. The Marksman * (D Beasley) 37.7. Mystery Power 36.6. Ronaldo's Dream * (PH Seow) 36.6. Charger 36.3. Healthy Star (A'Isisuhairi) 38.7. Hotshots Slam 39. I'm A Conqueror (I Saifudin) 40.2.

Pace work: First Chief.

MONDAY: Knight Love (Beuzelin) 36.6.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Legend Of The Sun * (S Noh) 34.2. Buuraq * (Beasley) 40.3. Royalty (Zyrul) 37.9. Boomba * (Lerner) 37.3. Speedy Missile * 38.1. Chief Of Army 38. DSaturno Spring 39.2. Street Party (JP van der Merwe) 40.4.

MONDAY: Day Approach 37.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M

Red Rover (Seow) 39.2. Bright Almighty * 40.8. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 40.8. Hadeer 37.8. Man Of Mystery galloped. Lim's Knight 41.1. Al Green (Beuzelin) 36.8. Thomas De Lago (Noh) barrier/35.7.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Magnificent Gold canter/38.8. Sun General canter/42.6. Amore Amore * 36.3. Born To Win * 41.2. Super Atas * (Lerner) 34.3. Hwasong 39.9. Lucky Jinsha (Merwe) 39.6. Military Chairman (A'Isisuhairi) 37.7. Sun Spear (Noh) 34.6. Pisca Pisca 40.5. Tony's Love (CC Wong) 38.2.

MONDAY: Golden Teak * 37.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Lady Fast * 34.7. Big Regards (Seow) 38.2. Leggenda (A'Isisuhairi) canter/37.7. Clarton Supreme 35.7. Jupiter Dragon * (Lerner) 40.3. Master Sommelier galloped. Hosayliao (J See) 39.3. Rumble * (Saifudin) 39.4. Spirit Of D'Wind (T See) 39.4. Flash The Flag (TH Koh) barrier practice.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Free Fallin' * (Kellady) 38.1. Happy Friday * (John) 37.5. Optimum Star (Lerner) 42.8. Golden Dash (T Krisna) 38.2. Super Great * (Beasley) 38.5. High Limit * 37.2. Coming Fast (O Chavez) 34.7. Marine Vanguard 39.1. The Wild Prince (Koh) 36.6. Anpanman canter/35.2.

MONDAY: Boy Next Door canter/38.2.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Loving Babe (Zyrul) 36.6. M Eleven 37.3. Atlantean (Saifudin) 41.8. Rapid Fire 41.7. Sportscaster 35.8. Kanthaka canter/44.8. Beauty Spirit (Chavez) 37.1. Turf Beauty 37. Gingerman 38.6.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M

Arion Passion 40.1. Mowgli * (S Shafrizal) 36.3. The Brotherhood * 36.5. Bionics 40.8. Golden Thunder * (T See) 39.6. Lim's Shot 38.1. Dusseldorf canter/44.8. Retallica 38.4. New Garden * 35. Red Roar (Saifudin) 42.2. Uncle Lucky (J See) 36.8.

MONDAY: Beyond Compared (Shafrizal) 36.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Ima * (WH Kok) 35.9. Laksana 37.4. The Shadow * (Beuzelin) 37.3. Nate's Honour 41.8. Assassin (Zyrul) 37.2. Alexander * (Kellady) 37.7. Dionysus * 36.4. Khao Manee 36.4. Pini Pons (Merwe) 41.1. Lady Roxanne 39.2.

MONDAY: Friday 37.8.