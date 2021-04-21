Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday

The misty morning made it tough for trackwatchers to time the horses in training at Kranji yesterday morning.

LION CITY CUP - 1,200M

Grand Koonta H (V Duric) 38.6.

Fame Star H 40.1. Nowyousee H (S Noh) canter/36.9. Zac Kasa (M Lerner) barrier/35. Kharisma H (T See) 38.2. Makkem Lad H 36.7. Churchill (JP van der Merwe) 35.5. Rocket Star H (CC Wong) 37.5. Sure Will Do H (Duric) 38.9.

MONDAY: Top Knight H 37.2. Muraahib H 36.7. Celavi H (L Beuzelin) 46,36.

CLASS 1 - 1,600M

Sun Marshal (D Beasley) 36.3. Minister

(K A'Isisuhairi) galloped. Sacred Croix H

(K Hakim) 37.5. I'm Incredible (M Kellady) canter/42.7. Preditor H (Kellady) 39.2. Pennywise (T Krisna) 35.5. Senor Don 37.5.

MONDAY: Sincerely H (S Shafrizal) 37.2.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

Spirit Of Big Bang H (Beuzelin) 37.2.

On Line 41.5. Sky Rocket 40.7. Green Star 44.5. Adipson (Wong) canter/38.4.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Solo Sun 36.3. Mandrake galloped. Hard Too Think H (Lerner) 37.4. Yaya Papaya 45. King's Command H (Kellady) 372. . Ricvelo H (J See) 38.3. Terrific 36.9. Captain Singapore 40.8. Twelfth Night galloped.

MONDAY: Implement H (D Beasley) 37.9

Ironchamp (WH Kok) canter/37.9.

Tangible 37.9.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Savvy Command H (Duric) 38.7.

Be You H (Beasley) 37. Proof Perfect 38.8. Diamond Beauty (TH Koh) 35.6. Relentless H (Lerner) 38.3. Wild Bee 38.7. Ronaldo's Dream (PH Seow) 37.8. Our Pinnacle 36.3. Saturno Spring 42.2. The Wild Bunch (Koh) 39.8. Moongate Five 43.4. Sun Ace

(M Zaki) 35.6. Miej 44, 37.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Qaraat (I Saifudin) 41.8. Special Ops H

(J See) 36.4. Lim's Bestbreaker H (Beasley) 37.9. Thunder H 35.9.

Speedy Missile (Hakim) 36.7. Kimitonara (Kok) 37.9. Sun Noble 35.6. Super Ray 37.2. Asgard Massif 40.2. Charming Diamond H 38.3. Star Shield (S John) 44.7. Sabah Star 38.3. Boom Shakalaka 39.3. Triple Bowl 41.2. Decreto 40.6.

MONDAY: McGregor 42/36.

CLASS 5 (1) - 2,000M

Split Second (Kok) canter/38.4. Matsuribayashi (Lerner) galloped. Intrepid H 38.8. Super Atas 38.3. Billy Britain 41.7.

Apollo Rock 40.3. Centurion 36.9.

Pisca Pisca 46.5. Tony's Love (Wong) 39.9. Balor (Merwe) 41.7. Tell Me (Wong) barrier/37.

CLASS 5 (2) - 2,000M

Gravel Road 38.8. Harvest Time (Lerner) 44.1. Silkardo (Beasley) 36.2. Big Regards (Seow) 37.4. Blue Chip (A'Isisuhairi) canter/42.5. Fountain Of Fame (Saifudin) galloped. Show Royale (N Zyrul) 38.2. Jupiter Dragon galloped. Scooter H (Zaki) 36.4. Accumulation H (Seow) 37.3.

Iron Fist 39.6. Brother Mak Mak 35.8.

Flash The Flag 40.2. Roman Classic pace work.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Gamely 38.2. Happy Friday (John) 44.4. Household Dynasty (Rehaizat) 36.6.

Lim's Wish (T Rehaizat) galloped. Red Riding Wood 38.5. Arion Passion 38.7.

The Brotherhood H gallop. Yes One Ball H (Krisna) 40.7. Showbound H (Duric) 37.3. St Alwyn H 38.9. Supreme Fighter 39.8. Fast And Fearless (Saifudin) 46. Coming Up 34.6.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Eight Ball (Kellady) 38.3. Malibu Beach 37.3. Coming Fast (O Chavez) 38.4. Broadway Success 37.3. Life Is Gamble 39.5. Kakadu (John) 44.5. Raging Brave galloped. Excellent Moon 40.7. Winning Hammer (Merwe) 39.7. Giant Killing 36.6. Supersonicsurprise (Saifudin) 37.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100M

King Arthur 36.6. Reignite 37.5.

Bizar Wins (Chavez) 35.3. Elliot Ness H (Duric) 37.7. Golden Way 36.8.

Illustrious H (Lerner) 38.8. King Albert Park (Zaki) 37.2. Master Player H 39.8.

Red Ocean H (Kellady) 37.1. Sugar Rush (Rehaizat) 35.9. Lim's Denali (Beasley) 43.2.

MONDAY: Sahabat H 35.1.

Skylight (Beuzelin) 36.7.