Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Mister Yeoh looks a good chance in Sunday’s Stewards’ Cup. TNP FILE PHOTO
Jun 26, 2019 12:00 am

STEWARDS' CUP - 1,400M

Mister Yeoh * (M Rodd) 37.5. Nimble (S John) canter/44.6. Mr Clint 36.7. King Louis * (C Murray) 35.4. Quarter Back * 36.8. Circuit Mission * (J Azzopardi) 36.7. Eye Guy * 37/34. Glasgow (WH Kok) 39.5. * eliosphere * 37.3. King's Speech 39.4. What's New * 39.6.

CLASS 2 - 1,200M

Super Fortune (M Lerner) 43.1. Augustano (R Iskandar) 36.6. Viviano 36.2. Sacred Sham (D Moor) 37.8. Special King 38.1. Only Win (TH Koh) 43.7. So You Too * (Rodd) 37.7. Target 43.8. Lord O'Reilly 35.4.

Monday: Eagle Guy * (Azzopardi) 38.1. Miss Dusty * (Rodd) 37.5. Yabadabadoo * 38.1.

CLASS 4 - 2,000M

Gold City * canter/38.1. Mr Dujardin * (M Kellady 37. Yulong * onour (JP van der Merve) 36.4. Big Regards 41.5. Military Chairman 41.6. Larry (B Thompson) 38.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Filibuster (Rodd) canter/38.4. Boy Next Door 43. Southern Spur 41.5. Auspicious Day 36.6. King Zoustar 38.5. Whose Else's 38.8. Nadeem Sapphire 41.5.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M POLY

Dream Comes True 35.9. Costeau * (AB Riduan) 36.1. First Choice 39.4. Man Of Mystery * (B Woodworth) 36.7. My Gold 39.3. Asia Spirit 35.1. Lai * eng * eng (K A'Isisuhairi) 41.7. Supersonicsurprise 35.5.

Gallops by horses engaged on Friday

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M POLY

Time To Rock (MM Firdaus) 39.2. Thomas De La Go * (S Noh) 35.1. Red Rover (van der Merve) 37.2.

Monday: Bahama Mia gallop/40.7.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Larceny 38.8. Plato * 38.7. Basilisk (J See) 36.5. Gentleman Agreement (S John) 43.6. Golden Thunder (Koh) 39.5. Grand Knight 34.7. Roan Ranger 36.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Ocean Crossing (R Iskandar) 39.4. Archie 43.8. Lim's * unter 43.9. Montoya 42.1. Redoubt (Koh) 35.7. Runminderbinderrun * (Thompson) 39.7. My Genesis gallop. Racing Talent 35.8. Gold Company 36.7. Flash The Flag 38.8.

Monday: Mamamia Mamamia 36.9.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,200M

Nate's * onour 37.3. Adipson * 39.5. * ighgate (CC Wong) 41. Trafalgar (Thompson) 38.7. Lady Boss 38.1. Count Me In (Woodworth) barrier/37.5. Sky Eye 40.5. Try Mak Mak (A'Isisuhairi) 37.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,200M

Gravel Road 37.7. Newton (Thompson) 42.1. Sea Dragon (Koh) 37.5. Whistle Grand 36.4. Big Star 37.5. * ostwin Queen (Murray) 35.7. Bushido * (Moor) 38.1. Tin's Machine (Woodworth) barrier/36.5.

Monday: All Of Everything * 38.1.

