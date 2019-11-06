Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
GROUP 1 DESTER SINGAPORE GOLD CUP - 2,000M
Countofmontecristo galloped.
King Louis * (D Moor) canter/35.8. Bahana (V Duric) 37.1 on turf.
Star Emperor * 37.4. Real Success galloped. Claudia's Beauty 35.9.
GROUP 3 SAAS FEE STAKES - 1,200M
Inferno * 36.7. Field Marshal * (B Thompson) 36.1. Universal Empire galloped. Bluestone * 37.3.
Big Hearted * 36.6. Beer Garden * (J See) 36.9. Celavi * (L Beuzelin) 36.6. War Frontier (S Noh) 4.5.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M
Unconquered 39.4. Super Power 39.3.
MONDAY: Imperium 45/34.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M
Sir Isaac * 36.7. Excelling * (Duric) 37.3.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600M
Luck Of Master (CC Wong) 39.2.
Sun General canter/38.1. Highgate (D Moor) galloped. Yulong Sheng Long 42.5. Auspicious Day 34.8. Bear Witness * 38.4. Trigamy 38.5.
MONDAY: Bushido * (S Shafrizal) 36. Siam MP * (Beuzelin) 35.1. Dreamer Legend (N Zyrul) 37.7.
KRANJI STAKES C - 2,000M
King's Speech * 38.4. Irving Lipschitz * (Duric) canter/38.1. Larry * (Thompson) 39.2.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600M
Billy Britain 38.6. Super Tycoon 45. Ocean Crossing * (Duric) 37.8. Centurion (CC Wong) canter/38.5.
Sun Formation (Merwe) 39.1.
Lim's Ray 41.8.
MONDAY: Siam Royal Orchid * (Beuzelin) 35.7. Spirit Of Big Bang * 35.1. Silent Prince 37.7. Runminderbin-derrun (K A'Isisuhairi) 41.7.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M
Lim's Passion (WH Kok) barrier/36.9.
Murrayfield * (Duric) 38.1. Bartimaeus galloped. Delaware * (Beuzelin) 36.5. Catch The Tiger (J Powell) 37.7. Leatherhead * (Thompson) 36.2. My Big Boss (J Azzopardi) 36.5. My Boss (I Saifudin) galloped.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,400M
Majesty Warrior (Saifudin) 42.8. Marquis Bee 40.1. Capone 36.7. Circuit Star (JP van der Merwe) 38.8. Everything I Need 37.6.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,400M
My Sweetheart galloped. Jiuyi *
(J See) 39. Life After U 39.9. Sabah Star * (Azzopardi) 37.7. Top Of The Line 37.4.
(It was very misty yesterday morning and no time could be taken for some horses)
