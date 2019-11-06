Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Nov 06, 2019 06:00 am

GROUP 1 DESTER SINGAPORE GOLD CUP - 2,000M

Countofmontecristo galloped.

King Louis * (D Moor) canter/35.8. Bahana (V Duric) 37.1 on turf.

Star Emperor * 37.4. Real Success galloped. Claudia's Beauty 35.9.

GROUP 3 SAAS FEE STAKES - 1,200M

Inferno * 36.7. Field Marshal * (B Thompson) 36.1. Universal Empire galloped. Bluestone * 37.3.

Big Hearted * 36.6. Beer Garden * (J See) 36.9. Celavi * (L Beuzelin) 36.6. War Frontier (S Noh) 4.5.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M

Unconquered 39.4. Super Power 39.3.

Gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Friday

MONDAY: Imperium 45/34.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M

Sir Isaac * 36.7. Excelling * (Duric) 37.3.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600M

Luck Of Master (CC Wong) 39.2.

Sun General canter/38.1. Highgate (D Moor) galloped. Yulong Sheng Long 42.5. Auspicious Day 34.8. Bear Witness * 38.4. Trigamy 38.5.

MONDAY: Bushido * (S Shafrizal) 36. Siam MP * (Beuzelin) 35.1. Dreamer Legend (N Zyrul) 37.7.

KRANJI STAKES C - 2,000M

King's Speech * 38.4. Irving Lipschitz * (Duric) canter/38.1. Larry * (Thompson) 39.2.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600M

Billy Britain 38.6. Super Tycoon 45. Ocean Crossing * (Duric) 37.8. Centurion (CC Wong) canter/38.5.

Sun Formation (Merwe) 39.1.

Lim's Ray 41.8.

MONDAY: Siam Royal Orchid * (Beuzelin) 35.7. Spirit Of Big Bang * 35.1. Silent Prince 37.7. Runminderbin-derrun (K A'Isisuhairi) 41.7.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Lim's Passion (WH Kok) barrier/36.9.

Murrayfield * (Duric) 38.1. Bartimaeus galloped. Delaware * (Beuzelin) 36.5. Catch The Tiger (J Powell) 37.7. Leatherhead * (Thompson) 36.2. My Big Boss (J Azzopardi) 36.5. My Boss (I Saifudin) galloped.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (1) - 1,400M

Majesty Warrior (Saifudin) 42.8. Marquis Bee 40.1. Capone 36.7. Circuit Star (JP van der Merwe) 38.8. Everything I Need 37.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN (2) - 1,400M

My Sweetheart galloped. Jiuyi *

(J See) 39. Life After U 39.9. Sabah Star * (Azzopardi) 37.7. Top Of The Line 37.4.

(It was very misty yesterday morning and no time could be taken for some horses)

