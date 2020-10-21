Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
GROUP 1 LION CITY CUP - 1,200M
Excelling * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.3. Surpass Natural * (JP van der Merwe) 42. Nowyousee (S Noh) canter/38.5. Zac Kasa canter/35.9. Inferno * (V Duric) 38.7. Mr Malek * (R Maia) 36.3. Eye Guy (J See) 36.3. Gingerella (CC Wong) barrier/35.
MONDAY: Safeer 42.35.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M
Magic Wand (Noh) 40.8. Lim's Craft pace work. Rocket Star * (Duric) 36.9. Makkem Lad 42.5. Autumn Rush (WH Kok) 39.5. My Big Boss * (Merwe) 39.6.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M
The August * (A'Isisuhairi) 36.2 Legend Of The Sun * (Wong) 36.2. Surge * (R Munger) 37.2.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M
Larry (WW Cheah) 37.2. Count Me In (B Woodworth) 39.4. Atlas * 37.9. Hard Too Think * 36.7. Satellite Warrior (See) 36.8. Cavalla Court 40.9. Coming Fast 35.6. Smoke And Mirrors * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.2. Takhi (ZX Tan) barrier/39.7. Per Incrown (Merwe) 41.1.
MONDAY: Imperium 43.37.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Bluestone * (Duric) 40.9. Heavenly Dancer * (Duric) 39.5. Unconquered (Maia) 37.7. Sun Noble (Noh) 36.2. Miracle 39.6. Qiji Acheeva 45.2. Royal Pavilion * 39.7. Lim's Shot (Munger) 39.2. Helushka (Wong) 39.3.
MONDAY: Me No Marsh Mellow (N Zyrul) 46.6. Super Power (T Krisna)36.2.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Water Rocket * (Noh) 36.9. Revolution 42.1. Tax Free * (I Saifudin)canter/ 36.6. The Brotherhood * (Maia) 37.4. Northern Sun * (Wong) 38.3.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
Braced (S John) pace work. Mowgli * galloped, 34.1. Stardice barrier/35.4. Performante (Wong) 42.1. Atlantean (Saifudin) 36.7. Dusseldorf * 39. Super Speed 36.7. I'm A Conqueror * (Munger) 39.7. Jumpin Jack 38.2.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
Gallant Black 36.7. Drone * (L Beuzelin) pace/ 34.1. My Friends 39. Fight To Victory 35.5. Smooth Operator * (M Lerner) 39. King Of Glory (Munger) 40.1. My Miracle (Koh) 39.2.
MONDAY: Pegasus Junior (Wong) 39.4.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1600M
Flash The Flag 38.5. Captain Bill 37.2. Easylights (Beuzelin) 37.4. Silkardo 38.2. Fight My Way (See) 39.4. Tell Me (See) 41.4. Revolver (Zyrul) 39.8.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M
Cru Bourgeois (Cheah) barrier/39.8. El Macho canter/39.2. Phaxe (Krisna) 38.2. Wonosobo 38.1. King Pin 39.4. Miej * 37.3. I Am The Star * (Maia) 37.1
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M
Leggenda (John) 39.3. Tigarous * 38.1. Dimesso 39.3. Lim's Dreamwalker * (Kok) 36.8. Oracle * (Wong) 39.5. Sir Elton (A'Isisuhairi) 38.6. Tony's Love (Krisna) 41.1.
