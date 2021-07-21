Racing

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Jul 21, 2021 06:00 am

SG1 (4YO) - 1,800M

Big Hearted * 37.9. Hard Too Think * (M Lerner) 38.2.

KRANJI STAKES B - 1,800M

Ocean Crossing * 38.5. So Hi Class (L Beuzelin) 36.9. Elite Incredible * 39.8. Tangible 38.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,800M

Sky Rocket 41.4. Voluminous * (Beuzelin) 44, 41. Ironchamp (WH Kok) 40.6. Split Second * (Kok) 38.6. Adipson (CC Wong) 39.2. King's Speech 38.3.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Sahabat * 43, 34.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Unconquered (TH Koh) 39.6. Rambo canter/41.1. Tom Cat * 46, 36.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Revolution (I Saifudin) 40.7. Super Generous (Koh) 37.3. Super Posh 36.7. I'm A Conqueror (JP van der Merwe) 38.8.

No dilly-dally for Derby dudes
CLASS 4 (2)- 1,100M

Winning Spirit 39.3. Basilisk 39.6. Mardoona * 42, 35.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Auspicious Day 37.3. Zoffspeed * (Wong) 38.1.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Blitz Power (Koh) 36.7. Cizen Lucky 36.2. Hosayliao * (J See) 36.7. Najah * (Merwe) canter/38.7.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Silver Sword 36.6. City Hall (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.2.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M

Ironprince (Kok) 40.3. Great Expectation * (Lerner) 38.1. Qiji Auston 36.6. Khao Manee 36.2. Tavi Will Do 38.2. Oud Wood 41.1.

