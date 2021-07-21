Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
SG1 (4YO) - 1,800M
Big Hearted * 37.9. Hard Too Think * (M Lerner) 38.2.
KRANJI STAKES B - 1,800M
Ocean Crossing * 38.5. So Hi Class (L Beuzelin) 36.9. Elite Incredible * 39.8. Tangible 38.8.
CLASS 4 - 1,800M
Sky Rocket 41.4. Voluminous * (Beuzelin) 44, 41. Ironchamp (WH Kok) 40.6. Split Second * (Kok) 38.6. Adipson (CC Wong) 39.2. King's Speech 38.3.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Sahabat * 43, 34.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Unconquered (TH Koh) 39.6. Rambo canter/41.1. Tom Cat * 46, 36.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M
Revolution (I Saifudin) 40.7. Super Generous (Koh) 37.3. Super Posh 36.7. I'm A Conqueror (JP van der Merwe) 38.8.
CLASS 4 (2)- 1,100M
Winning Spirit 39.3. Basilisk 39.6. Mardoona * 42, 35.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M
Auspicious Day 37.3. Zoffspeed * (Wong) 38.1.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M
Blitz Power (Koh) 36.7. Cizen Lucky 36.2. Hosayliao * (J See) 36.7. Najah * (Merwe) canter/38.7.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M
Silver Sword 36.6. City Hall (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.2.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M
Ironprince (Kok) 40.3. Great Expectation * (Lerner) 38.1. Qiji Auston 36.6. Khao Manee 36.2. Tavi Will Do 38.2. Oud Wood 41.1.
