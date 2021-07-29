Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Grand Koonta.
Jul 29, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

Lucky Jinsha 39.3. Amore Amore (M Lerner) barrier/36.2. Gunmetal Grey 36.8.

RACE 2

Super Extreme 36.6.

RACE 3

Afalonhro * (K Hakim) 35.3. King Albert Park (M Kellady) 38.3. Fast And Fearless * (I Saifudin) 41.6.

RACE 4

Don't Tell Tilly (T See) 41.1. Lady Roxanne (Hakim) 38.1.

RACE 5

Red Claw (D Beasley) 43.5.

RACE 6

Endless * (T See) 37.8. Sportscaster (R Shafiq) 36.3. Red Riding Wood 37.5. Apollo Rock 40.2. Roman Classic 36.4.

It’s sure looking good for Sure Will Do
RACE 7

Grand Koonta * 36.9. Sacred Croix * (Saifudin) 43.5. Passport To Rome (Kellady) 43.8.

RACE 8

Sun Elizabeth * (Lerner) 39.4. Maximilian * (PH Seow) 36.7. Rich Fortune * 36.9.

RACE 9

King Louis * 38.3. Exdream (Seow) 35.3. Lady Sprintbok 44.8. Hotshots Slam (T Krisna) 39.6. Maceo * (Kellady) 38. Boom Shakalaka 43.1. What You Like 38.4. Superten 36.8.

RACE 10

Healthy Star * (Saifudin) 40.5. Our Secret Weapon * (Hakim) 35.3. Tesoro Pirata (L Beuzelin) 37.4. Retallica * (D Beasley) 39.2. Take A Chance (Shafiq) 38. Wednesday (Seow) 35.5.

RACE 11

Cheval Rapide 39.6. I Am Sacred * (Shafiq) 36.9. Sure Will Do * (Lerner) 39.9.

RACE 12

Summer Wind (M Zaki) 38.2. St Alwyn * (Lerner) 40.8.

