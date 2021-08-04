Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600M
Pennywise 39.1.
CLASS 4 - 1,600M
Solo Sun 35.5. Terrific * (S John) 36.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,200M
Mr Big Brother * (I Saifudin) 39.5.
Ninesixthreethree * 35.5.
MONDAY: Royal Pavilion 38.2.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M
The Big Easy 35.7. Winning Spirit * 38.5.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M
Special King * (N Zyrul) 36.7.
Magnifique barrier/37.2.
Sun Trek 35.2. David's Sling 36.6.
Yes One Ball (T Krisna) 38.9.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M
Sun Ace 35.4. Zoffspeed 38.2. Anyway
(S Shafrizal) barrier/37.1. Helushka 36.8.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M
My Everest (Saifudin) 40.5. Lim's Rhythm (John) 37.6. Hosayliao (N Zyrul) 37.4.
Roman Classic (JP van der Merwe) 39.5.
Gallant Black 35.2. Flash The Flag 36.8.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
Northern Sun * 35.2. Gamely * 38.7.
Smoke And Mirrors * (D Beasley) 38.9.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
Decreto (John) 36.8. Loving Babe * (Beasley) 37.4. Perfect Mission 35.7.
Atlantean * (R Shafiq) 36.7.
Leggenda (Saifudin) 37.6.
Red Roar (Merwe) 40.1.
Master Sommelier (M Kellady) 39.7.
Our Showcase (Zyrul) 38.4.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M
Ksatria (Merwe) 41.5.
Rumble (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.5.
Good Fight 38.9. Kings Shield 36.8.
Strike For Shining pace work.
Walim (Merwe) barrier/36.7. Simlong Beach (CC Wong) barrier/36.6.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M
Coming Up 35.3. Ninetysix Warrior
(M Zaki) barrier/37.4. Zestful 41.5.
