Racing

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
Mr Big Brother winning his last start on July 10. The John O'Hara-trained six-year-old Australian-bred can go back to back in Sunday's Class 4 event over 1,200m. PHOTO: STC
Aug 04, 2021 06:00 am

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,600M

Pennywise 39.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Solo Sun 35.5. Terrific * (S John) 36.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

Mr Big Brother * (I Saifudin) 39.5.

Ninesixthreethree * 35.5.

MONDAY: Royal Pavilion 38.2.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

The Big Easy 35.7. Winning Spirit * 38.5.

Racing

All eyes on O'Hara, Ong and Logan

Related Stories

Go bask on Simlong Beach

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results

Kharisma looks ahead

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

Special King * (N Zyrul) 36.7.

Magnifique barrier/37.2.

Sun Trek 35.2. David's Sling 36.6.

Yes One Ball (T Krisna) 38.9.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Sun Ace 35.4. Zoffspeed 38.2. Anyway

(S Shafrizal) barrier/37.1. Helushka 36.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

My Everest (Saifudin) 40.5. Lim's Rhythm (John) 37.6. Hosayliao (N Zyrul) 37.4.

Roman Classic (JP van der Merwe) 39.5.

Gallant Black 35.2. Flash The Flag 36.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Northern Sun * 35.2. Gamely * 38.7.

Smoke And Mirrors * (D Beasley) 38.9.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Decreto (John) 36.8. Loving Babe * (Beasley) 37.4. Perfect Mission 35.7.

Atlantean * (R Shafiq) 36.7.

Leggenda (Saifudin) 37.6.

Red Roar (Merwe) 40.1.

Master Sommelier (M Kellady) 39.7.

Our Showcase (Zyrul) 38.4.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M

Ksatria (Merwe) 41.5.

Rumble (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.5.

Good Fight 38.9. Kings Shield 36.8.

Strike For Shining pace work.

Walim (Merwe) barrier/36.7. Simlong Beach (CC Wong) barrier/36.6.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M

Coming Up 35.3. Ninetysix Warrior

(M Zaki) barrier/37.4. Zestful 41.5.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING