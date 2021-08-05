Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
RACE 1
Optimum Star 45. Despacito (M Lerner) 40.8. The Archer (R Shafiq) 36.7. Extra Win (I Saifudin) 38.4. Star Shield (S John) 38.6.
RACE 2
City Gate * (Wong) 36.7. Take A Chance
(K Hakim) 36.8. Wednesday(Shafiq) 36.1.
Candy Rain (Saifudin) 41.3.
Qaidoom * (Hakim) 37.2.
RACE 3
Exdream * (Hakim) 36.6. Longhu
(M Kellady) 37.8. Blitzing * (CC Wong) 36.7. Flak Jacket 37.1.
Happy Friday (Saifudin) pace work.
RACE 4
Mighty Vain 37.5. Tiger Leap 40.2.
Ben Wade 38.2. Ironprince pace work. Bright Future 41.3. Sir Elton (Saifudin) 40.2. Lim's Moreready (D Beasley) 44.1.
RACE 5
Street Party 38.2.
Bebop (John) 38.8.
Poroshiri 38.8. Hidden Promise (Shafiq) 36.6. Lai Mak Mak (Shafiq) 36.6.
RACE 6
Fight To Victory pace work.
Cizen Lucky * 37.1.
RACE 7
Red Ocean * (Kellady) 37.1.
Split Second (WH Kok) 40.8.
Cheval Blanc 40.5.
Adipson (Wong) 40.8.
RACE 9
Tangible * 40.6. Axel (Hakim) 36.1.
The Marksman * (Kellady) 36.5.
Sound The Siren * (Hakim) 34.4. Matsuribayashi (John) 41.3.
Caribbean Lady (Saifudin) 38.8.
Free Fallin' (M Zaki) 37.8.
RACE 10
Iron Ruler * (S Shafrizal) 36.8.
No Fun No Gain * 38.5.
Amazing Breeze * 38.
Supermax (John) 39.1.
Sacred Judgement * (Shafiq) 37.2.
Mr Showman (Kellady) 38.2.
RACE 11
Qaraat (Saifudin) 39.8. Vulcan * (Zaki) 38.3. Headhunter 39.2. Revolution 36.7.
