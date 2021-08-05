Racing

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
Exdream (No. 5) scoring his first win with jockey Wong Chin Chuen astride at Kranji on June 19. TNP PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI
Aug 05, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

Optimum Star 45. Despacito (M Lerner) 40.8. The Archer (R Shafiq) 36.7. Extra Win (I Saifudin) 38.4. Star Shield (S John) 38.6.

RACE 2

City Gate * (Wong) 36.7. Take A Chance

(K Hakim) 36.8. Wednesday(Shafiq) 36.1.

Candy Rain (Saifudin) 41.3.

Qaidoom * (Hakim) 37.2.

RACE 3

Exdream * (Hakim) 36.6. Longhu

Red Ocean lines up for his hat-trick
Racing

Red Ocean lines up for his hat-trick

Related Stories

Sunday's Singapore withdrawals

Wednesday's South Africa Results

What A Honey can bring in the money

(M Kellady) 37.8. Blitzing * (CC Wong) 36.7. Flak Jacket 37.1.

Happy Friday (Saifudin) pace work.

RACE 4

Mighty Vain 37.5. Tiger Leap 40.2.

Ben Wade 38.2. Ironprince pace work. Bright Future 41.3. Sir Elton (Saifudin) 40.2. Lim's Moreready (D Beasley) 44.1.

RACE 5

Street Party 38.2.

Bebop (John) 38.8.

Poroshiri 38.8. Hidden Promise (Shafiq) 36.6. Lai Mak Mak (Shafiq) 36.6.

RACE 6

Fight To Victory pace work.

Cizen Lucky * 37.1.

RACE 7

Red Ocean * (Kellady) 37.1.

Split Second (WH Kok) 40.8.

Cheval Blanc 40.5.

Adipson (Wong) 40.8.

RACE 9

Tangible * 40.6. Axel (Hakim) 36.1.

The Marksman * (Kellady) 36.5.

Sound The Siren * (Hakim) 34.4. Matsuribayashi (John) 41.3.

Caribbean Lady (Saifudin) 38.8.

Free Fallin' (M Zaki) 37.8.

RACE 10

Iron Ruler * (S Shafrizal) 36.8.

No Fun No Gain * 38.5.

Amazing Breeze * 38.

Supermax (John) 39.1.

Sacred Judgement * (Shafiq) 37.2.

Mr Showman (Kellady) 38.2.

RACE 11

Qaraat (Saifudin) 39.8. Vulcan * (Zaki) 38.3. Headhunter 39.2. Revolution 36.7.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING