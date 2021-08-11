Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
CLASS 2 - 1,100M
Celavi * 42.3.
Sincerely * 38.5.
Quarter Back * 35.3.
Senor Don * (CC Wong) 37.7.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Trumpy * 35.3.
Vittoria Perfetta * 38.5.
Golden Flame *canter/37.4.
Strong N Powerful 36.7.
Ironchamp * (WH Kok) 39.5.
MONDAY: Heartening Flyer 43.9.
CLASS 4 - 2,000M
Sky Rocket 39.3.
Voluminous (L Beuzelin) 44, 45.
Lim's Samurai (D Beasley) barrier/39.
Clergyman * (M Lerner) 39.9.
Gold Reward * (JP van der Merwe) 39.5.
CLASS 5 - 1,700M
Sun Conqueror (Wong) barrier/38.6.
Billy Britain 41.3.
MONDAY: Allegro 41.5.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M
Wealth Elite * (Kok) 36.8. Winning Hobby * 35.9. All We Know *(J See) 45.
Royalty (J See) 39.1. Clarton Treasure (Lerner) 37.1. Ricvelo * (N Zyrul) 37.
Ironprince 36.9.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M
Salamence (S John) 41.3. Sky Eye 43.2.
Surge (Merwe) 40.8.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M
First Choice * 38.4.
Beer Garden 40.4.
CLASS 5 - 1,000M
Try Mak Mak (J See) 37. `Hyde Park H 37.2.
Per Incrown * (T See) 35.8.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M
Qiji Diamond canter/40.6.
Good Fight * canter/39.7.
Billy Elliot * (Lerner) 38.2.
Boy Next Door canter/38.5.
Dragon Ryker canter/38.4.
Big Day * (T See) 40.6.
Anpanman (T See) 37.4.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M
Star Effect 36.5.
Gunmetal Grey 37.1.
Joyful Aspiration canter/36.5.
Military Chairman 39.1.
Blitz Power * (TH Koh) 36.2.
Raging Brave 40.3.
Dusseldorf * canter/36.2.
Mings Man (Zyrul) 43.8.
Silver Sword H 41.5.
Flash The Flag canter/36.5.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M
Laksana * 38.1.
Qiji Auston canter/37.
Great Hero (Zyrul) 39.1.
City Hall (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.3.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M
Sand Box (T Krisna) 37.4.
Blue Idol (Krisna) 38.1.
Dinar (R Shafiq) barrier/35.5.
Dragon Tycoon H (Krisna) 41.6.
Red Dragon (John) 43.2.
