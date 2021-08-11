Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

CLASS 2 - 1,100M

Celavi * 42.3.

Sincerely * 38.5.

Quarter Back * 35.3.

Senor Don * (CC Wong) 37.7.

CLASS 3 - 1,400M

Trumpy * 35.3.

Vittoria Perfetta * 38.5.

Golden Flame *canter/37.4.

Strong N Powerful 36.7.

Ironchamp * (WH Kok) 39.5.

MONDAY: Heartening Flyer 43.9.

CLASS 4 - 2,000M

Sky Rocket 39.3.

Voluminous (L Beuzelin) 44, 45.

Lim's Samurai (D Beasley) barrier/39.

Clergyman * (M Lerner) 39.9.

Gold Reward * (JP van der Merwe) 39.5.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Sun Conqueror (Wong) barrier/38.6.

Billy Britain 41.3.

MONDAY: Allegro 41.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Wealth Elite * (Kok) 36.8. Winning Hobby * 35.9. All We Know *(J See) 45.

Royalty (J See) 39.1. Clarton Treasure (Lerner) 37.1. Ricvelo * (N Zyrul) 37.

Ironprince 36.9.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M

Salamence (S John) 41.3. Sky Eye 43.2.

Surge (Merwe) 40.8.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M

First Choice * 38.4.

Beer Garden 40.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,000M

Try Mak Mak (J See) 37. `Hyde Park H 37.2.

Per Incrown * (T See) 35.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Qiji Diamond canter/40.6.

Good Fight * canter/39.7.

Billy Elliot * (Lerner) 38.2.

Boy Next Door canter/38.5.

Dragon Ryker canter/38.4.

Big Day * (T See) 40.6.

Anpanman (T See) 37.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Star Effect 36.5.

Gunmetal Grey 37.1.

Joyful Aspiration canter/36.5.

Military Chairman 39.1.

Blitz Power * (TH Koh) 36.2.

Raging Brave 40.3.

Dusseldorf * canter/36.2.

Mings Man (Zyrul) 43.8.

Silver Sword H 41.5.

Flash The Flag canter/36.5.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M

Laksana * 38.1.

Qiji Auston canter/37.

Great Hero (Zyrul) 39.1.

City Hall (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200M

Sand Box (T Krisna) 37.4.

Blue Idol (Krisna) 38.1.

Dinar (R Shafiq) barrier/35.5.

Dragon Tycoon H (Krisna) 41.6.

Red Dragon (John) 43.2.