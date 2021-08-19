Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
RACE 1
Lucky Jinsha 38.1.
Super Power (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.2.
RACE 2
Resurgence 37.3.
Sayonara * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.8.
Diamond Mine * (WH Kok) 35.3.
Tony's Love * (CC Wong) 38.2.
RACE 3
Street Cry Success * (V Duric) 38.8.
Chicago Star * 36.3.
Charger * 37.6.
Sacred Judgement * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.3.
Brutus * (Duric) 35.8.
Charming Diamond 38.1.
RACE 4
The Archer (Wong) 40.3.
Take A Chance (PH Seow) 36.6.
Sun Elizabeth * (M Lerner) 42.8.
Master Sommelier (M Kellady) 38.1.
RACE 5
Speedy Missile * (Duric) 38.5.
Eight Ball * 38.2. Illustrious 38.8.
RACE 6
Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.8.
Whiz Fizz 41.3.
RACE 7
Sacred Croix * (Duric) 38.6.
Fame Star 40.3.
RACE 8
Wednesday (R Shafiq) 37.8.
Rich Fortune 37.6.
RACE 9
Passport To Rome (Kellady) 37.8.
Metal World * (Wong) 35.4.
RACE 10
King Louis (T Krisna) 38.2.
Sound The Siren * (Shafiq) 37.3. Mandrake 40.6.
Summer Wind 40.5.
Atlas (Kellady) 38.2.
Don De La Vega * 38.1.
RACE 11
In All His Glory * 38.8.
Hadeer * (Seow) 35.8.
Bleu Marine (Duric) 37.6.
Crown Dancing 35.4.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now