Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
Chicago Star (No. 2) is worth considering in Sunday's Race 2 on his impressive hit-out at Kranji yesterday morning. TNP FILE PHOTO
Aug 19, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

Lucky Jinsha 38.1.

Super Power (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.2.

RACE 2

Resurgence 37.3.

Sayonara * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.8.

Diamond Mine * (WH Kok) 35.3.

Tony's Love * (CC Wong) 38.2.

Walker set for a super Sunday
Walker set for a super Sunday

RACE 3

Street Cry Success * (V Duric) 38.8.

Chicago Star * 36.3.

Charger * 37.6.

Sacred Judgement * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.3.

Brutus * (Duric) 35.8.

Charming Diamond 38.1.

RACE 4

The Archer (Wong) 40.3.

Take A Chance (PH Seow) 36.6.

Sun Elizabeth * (M Lerner) 42.8.

Master Sommelier (M Kellady) 38.1.

RACE 5

Speedy Missile * (Duric) 38.5.

Eight Ball * 38.2. Illustrious 38.8.

RACE 6

Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.8.

Whiz Fizz 41.3.

RACE 7

Sacred Croix * (Duric) 38.6.

Fame Star 40.3.

RACE 8

Wednesday (R Shafiq) 37.8.

Rich Fortune 37.6.

RACE 9

Passport To Rome (Kellady) 37.8.

Metal World * (Wong) 35.4.

RACE 10

King Louis (T Krisna) 38.2.

Sound The Siren * (Shafiq) 37.3. Mandrake 40.6.

Summer Wind 40.5.

Atlas (Kellady) 38.2.

Don De La Vega * 38.1.

RACE 11

In All His Glory * 38.8.

Hadeer * (Seow) 35.8.

Bleu Marine (Duric) 37.6.

Crown Dancing 35.4.

