Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
RACE 1
Master Player * 38.1. Star Empire (O Chavez) 40.5. Runminderbinderrun * 38.2.
RACE 2
Endless galloped. Oud Wood 40.8. Gunmetal Grey 37.8. Maximilian (V Duric) 37.4. Roman Classic (JP van der Merwe) 42.8. Mings Man 38.3.
RACE 3
Master Ryker (Duric) 38.6. Special King (Chavez) 38.2. Vulcan * galloped (heavy rain). Winning Spirit * 39.1. Yes One Ball * (T Krisna) .
RACE 4
Sugar Rush 37.8. Dimesso (S John) 40.8. Lim's Hopefully galloped (heavy rain)
Kakadu (John) 43.6. Great Hero (N Zyrul) 38.3. City Hall 38.7. Spirit Of D'Wind galloped. Walim * (R Shafiq) 36.8. Simlong Beach (CC Wong) 39.3.
RACE 5
Leatherhead * (M Lerner) 40.
Iron Ruler * (S Shafrizal) 37.6.
Salamence (John) 41.1. Exdream (K Hakim) 36.8. King Zoustar (Zyrul) 44.8. Sun Trek 38.2. King Albert Park * (M Kellady) 37.2. Seson * (WH Kok) 38.1.
RACE 6
Red Roar * (Merwe) 39.1.
Sportscaster (Hakim) 37.8.
My Miracle 45.6. Victory Joy 40.6.
RACE 7
Mighty Vain * 37.8. Sun Ace 37.8.
Auspicious Day 37.8. Braced (John) canter/pace work. Helushka * 37.5.
RACE 8
Galvarino 42.6. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) galloped (heavy rain). Water Rocket * (Lerner) 40.5. Aftermath * (Shafiq) 37.4. Winning Hobby * 34.9. Mr Showman * (Kellady) 37.7.
RACE 9
Wawasan 35.2. Hello Michelle (Merwe) galloped (heavy rain). Bizar Wins 36.3. Broadway Success 44.6. Uncle Lucky (J See) 39.2. My Horse * (Wong) 36.2. Shine Almighty pace work.
Beauty Diva 35.8. My Win 43.3. Supersonicsurprise (I Saifudin) 36.6.
RACE 10
Sun Ops * (Chavez) 37.3. Nimble 40.8.
On Line * 37.2. Super Invincible * (Hakim) 37.4. Watch Out Boss 43.8.
Hugo 38.2. Ablest Ascend * 36.6. Entertainer (V Duric) 39.4.
Man Of Mystery 39.8.
Resolution * 38.8.
RACE 11
Siam Royal Orchid * 35.5. galloped.
Field Marshal * (Wong) 37.8.
Lady Sprintbok 45.8. Arion Success (Chavez) 38.2. Universal Empire (TH Koh) 37.6. Sun Palace 35.2. Chalaza * (Koh) 38.3. Maceo galloped (heavy rain)
Royalty (Chavez) 37.6. Flak Jacket 37.7.
