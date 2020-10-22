Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Gentlemen Agreement (No. 11) clocked 38.3sec during yesterday's Kranji workout. TNP FILE PHOTO
GROUP 1 LION CITY CUP - 1,200M

Skywalk 36.8. Fame Star 40. Grand Koonta * 39.2. Aramani (M Kellady) 41.8. Cousteau (R Zawari) 36.2. Man Of Mystery 36.2. Street Cry Success 35.6.

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M

Be Bee (J Powell) 37.8. Moon Face *

(R Maia) 37.3. Mr Hooper (M Nizar) 40.8.

Federation * (Powell) canter/37.8.

Limited Edition * (N Zyrul) 37.8. Blitzing (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.6. Charger H 39.6.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M

Siam Warrior galloped. Gold Star *

(V Duric) 39.1. So You Too H 38. Master Ryker * (Zawari) 35.6. Red Rover 36.3. Wassergeist (Powell) 39.2. Absolvido

(WH Kok) 38.4. Diamond Beauty (TH Koh) 38. Proof Perfect 44.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Trading Post * (Duric) 39. Super Smart (S John) 36.2. Arc Raider (I Saifudin) 42.2.

Street Party * (Nizar) 38.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Longhu * (Kellady) 38.3. Winning Legend * (B Woodworth) 37.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Gentlemen Agreement * (Powell) 38.3. Elite Conquest (M Lerner) 39.1.

Red Dawn (Kellady) 37.8. Fast And Fearless (Saifudin) pace work.

What You Like 35.8.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

Loving Babe * (J See) 38. Decreto *

(JP van der Merwe) 38.6. Milimili 39.1. Hosayliao (See) 37.9.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Twill Guy * (Maia) 37.2. Life Is Gamble * (See) 35.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M

Showcase The Gold * canter/37.6.

Black Taipan 39.1. Speedy Rose 40.2.

Sun Holiday * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.2.

Scooby Doo (John) 39.1.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

All We Know (See) 37.8. Happy Friday (John) 37.3. Voluntad * (Lerner) 38.1.

Nova Factor * (Zyrul) 37.8.

Bitcoin King (A'Isisuhairi) 37.6.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M

Twelfth Night 38.1. Marine

Vanguard (Kellady) 40.2.

Ace Sovereign * (Merwe) 40.8.

Golden One * (Lerner) 40.1.

Heng Xing ( See) 36.2. Split Second

(Kok) 37.6.

