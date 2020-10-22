Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
GROUP 1 LION CITY CUP - 1,200M
Skywalk 36.8. Fame Star 40. Grand Koonta * 39.2. Aramani (M Kellady) 41.8. Cousteau (R Zawari) 36.2. Man Of Mystery 36.2. Street Cry Success 35.6.
CLASS 3 (1) - 1,200M
Be Bee (J Powell) 37.8. Moon Face *
(R Maia) 37.3. Mr Hooper (M Nizar) 40.8.
Federation * (Powell) canter/37.8.
Limited Edition * (N Zyrul) 37.8. Blitzing (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.6. Charger H 39.6.
CLASS 3 (2) - 1,200M
Siam Warrior galloped. Gold Star *
(V Duric) 39.1. So You Too H 38. Master Ryker * (Zawari) 35.6. Red Rover 36.3. Wassergeist (Powell) 39.2. Absolvido
(WH Kok) 38.4. Diamond Beauty (TH Koh) 38. Proof Perfect 44.6.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M
Trading Post * (Duric) 39. Super Smart (S John) 36.2. Arc Raider (I Saifudin) 42.2.
Street Party * (Nizar) 38.8.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Longhu * (Kellady) 38.3. Winning Legend * (B Woodworth) 37.5.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Gentlemen Agreement * (Powell) 38.3. Elite Conquest (M Lerner) 39.1.
Red Dawn (Kellady) 37.8. Fast And Fearless (Saifudin) pace work.
What You Like 35.8.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
Loving Babe * (J See) 38. Decreto *
(JP van der Merwe) 38.6. Milimili 39.1. Hosayliao (See) 37.9.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M
Twill Guy * (Maia) 37.2. Life Is Gamble * (See) 35.3.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,600M
Showcase The Gold * canter/37.6.
Black Taipan 39.1. Speedy Rose 40.2.
Sun Holiday * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.2.
Scooby Doo (John) 39.1.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M
All We Know (See) 37.8. Happy Friday (John) 37.3. Voluntad * (Lerner) 38.1.
Nova Factor * (Zyrul) 37.8.
Bitcoin King (A'Isisuhairi) 37.6.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M
Twelfth Night 38.1. Marine
Vanguard (Kellady) 40.2.
Ace Sovereign * (Merwe) 40.8.
Golden One * (Lerner) 40.1.
Heng Xing ( See) 36.2. Split Second
(Kok) 37.6.
