Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Dec 31, 2020 06:00 am

RACE 1

Leading Cellist canter/38.4. Bebop * (M Lerner) 40.1. Blitz Power (N Zyrul) 37.3.

RACE 2

Marcus Antonius 36.4. Bad Boy Black * (J See) 35.3. Happy Sunday 36.8. Wednesday (J Seow) 36.9.

RACE 3

Brutus (CK Ng) 37.7. Vulcan * (M Kellady) 36.9.

RACE 4

Nineteen Glory canter/38.4.

RACE 5

Black Quail (Seow) 36.4. Star Bullet 45. Happy Friday (B Woodworth) 37.9. Just Stars (M Nizar) 43.8.

RACE 6

Blue Blood * (Kellady) 36.2. Special Ops * (See) 37.3. Kinabalu Warrior * (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) canter/38.6. I'm A Conqueror ( Ng) canter/38.4.

RACE 7

Chocante * 38. Yulong Fast Steed 42.2.

RACE 8

Angel Halo 40.4. Maximillain * (R Maia) 37.7. Hosayliao (See) 37.9.

RACE 9

Excelling * (J Powell) 37.5. Altair * (Woodworth) 38.7. Sacred Rebel * (K Hakim) canter/39.1. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.9

RACE 10

Magnifique 36.2. I Am Sacred * 38.7. Effortless ( Powell) 36.2. Maceo * (Kellady) 38. River Roca * 34.8.

