Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
RACE 1
Leading Cellist canter/38.4. Bebop * (M Lerner) 40.1. Blitz Power (N Zyrul) 37.3.
RACE 2
Marcus Antonius 36.4. Bad Boy Black * (J See) 35.3. Happy Sunday 36.8. Wednesday (J Seow) 36.9.
RACE 3
Brutus (CK Ng) 37.7. Vulcan * (M Kellady) 36.9.
RACE 4
Nineteen Glory canter/38.4.
RACE 5
Black Quail (Seow) 36.4. Star Bullet 45. Happy Friday (B Woodworth) 37.9. Just Stars (M Nizar) 43.8.
RACE 6
Blue Blood * (Kellady) 36.2. Special Ops * (See) 37.3. Kinabalu Warrior * (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) canter/38.6. I'm A Conqueror ( Ng) canter/38.4.
RACE 7
Chocante * 38. Yulong Fast Steed 42.2.
RACE 8
Angel Halo 40.4. Maximillain * (R Maia) 37.7. Hosayliao (See) 37.9.
RACE 9
Excelling * (J Powell) 37.5. Altair * (Woodworth) 38.7. Sacred Rebel * (K Hakim) canter/39.1. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.9
RACE 10
Magnifique 36.2. I Am Sacred * 38.7. Effortless ( Powell) 36.2. Maceo * (Kellady) 38. River Roca * 34.8.
