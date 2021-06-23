Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Four-time winner Tiger Roar, who clocked an impressive 37.4sec in his 600m hit-out yesterday morning, is the highest-rated runner in Sunday's Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m.

GROUP 3 SINGAPORE THREE-YEAR-OLD SPRINT - 1,200M

Tiger Roar * (L Beuzelin) 37.4. Prosperous Return * 38.1. Ablest Ascend * 45.1, 36. Tuesday * galloped/35.9. Crystal Warrior 42.9. Relentless * 40.9. Starlight * (S Shafrizal) 38.1. Strong N Smart * (M Lerner) 38.8. Everest * (CC Wong) 41.9.

CLASS 2 - 1,100M

Nowyousee * (S Noh) canter/38.9. Muraahib * (Beuzelin) 37.4. Zac Kasa * canter/36.1. Celavi * 33.8. Super Invincible (K Hakim) barrier/35.1. Heartening Flyer * (Shafrizal) 36. Hugo (V Duric) 38.2. My Dreamliner 38.9.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Legend Of The Sun * (Noh) 35.3. I Am Sacred (PH Seow) barrier/35.1. Siam Royal Orchid pace work/35.9. Songgong Hera * 34.4. Lim's Passion 40.8. Salamence (D Beasley) 44.1.

CLASS 4 - 1,800M

Sky Rocket 40.2. Luck Of Master * (Chavez) 35.8. Special Ops * (J See) 3756. King's Speech * 37.5. Gold Kingdom canter/37.4. Sun Ace (Noh) barrier/36.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Exceed Natural 41.9. Heavenly Dancer * (Duric) 39.3. Wecando (Noh) 38.8. Whistle Grand * (N Zyrul) 37.1. Glasgow 37.3. Absolvido * (WH Kok) 37.6. Bruce Alnaughty * (J See) 37.7. Kimitonara (Kok) 37.3. Diamond Beauty (TH Koh) 35.7. Zygarde canter/37.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Lim's Samurai (Beasley) 40.9. Lim's Mighty (Beasley) 43.1. Lim's Zoom 41.8. Grand Fighter * canter/37.1. Calculation 38.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Lim's Bestbreaker 43.6. Sun Trek (O Chavez) 35.3. Charger galloped. Lim's Knight (Beasley) 44. Yes One Ball * (T Krisna) 37.6. Seson 39.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,600M

Tigarous (Merwe) 38.5. My Everest (J See) canter/39.3. Diamond Mine * (Kok) 35.4. Zoffspeed (Wong) 39.1. Laksana (Lerner) 38.6. Sayonara * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.3. Hosayliao * (J See) 36.8. Silver Sword canter/39.3. Qilin Top Form 35.4.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M

Boom Shakalaka 41. Crown Gift (T See) 38.9. Easylights * (Duric) canter/36.7. Sun Rectitude (Noh) 34.8. Loving Babe * (Beasley) 42.6. Super Talent (T See) 37.1. Coming Fast * (Chavez) 34.8. Bethlehem 37.5. Minhaaj (JP van der Merwe) 36.6. Winning Hammer (Merwe) 37.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M

Ironprince (Kok) 39.4. Khao Manee (T See) 38.2. One Way Ticket (Merwe) 41.7. City Hall (Krisna) 39.1. Great Expectation * (Lerner) 37.5. Palmaria (Krisna) 38.1.

NOVICE- 1200M

Ricvelo * (Zyrul) 36.8. Mardoona 42, 42. Prodigal * 38. Sahabat * galloped/35.9. Lady Sprintbok * 42.4. Big Tiger 41.6. Zestful 38.9. Dragon Tycoon (Wong) 38.1.