Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Jul 14, 2021 06:00 am

(SG2) 3YO CLASSIC - 1,400M

Tiger Roar * 37.2. Starlight * (S Shafrizal) 37.2. Everest * (CC Wong) 36.3.

CLASS 3 - 1,400M

Lim's Passion 42.8.

CLASS 4 - 1,400M

Lim's Samurai * (D beasley) 37.9. Absolvido * (WH Kok) 37.7. Ironclad * (Kok) 37.6. St Alwyn * 40.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Salamence (S John) 39.2. Water Rocket * (M Lerner) 36.3. Royalty (J See) 39.2.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

Special King (TH Koh) 39.2.

CLASS 5 - 2,000M

Cizen Boss canter/40.3. Gallant Black 36.8.

Listen out for that Tiger Roar
Racing

Listen out for that Tiger Roar

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

MONDAY: The Shadow 40.4.

CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M

Brother Mak Mak 36.8.

