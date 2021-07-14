Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday
(SG2) 3YO CLASSIC - 1,400M
Tiger Roar * 37.2. Starlight * (S Shafrizal) 37.2. Everest * (CC Wong) 36.3.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Lim's Passion 42.8.
CLASS 4 - 1,400M
Lim's Samurai * (D beasley) 37.9. Absolvido * (WH Kok) 37.7. Ironclad * (Kok) 37.6. St Alwyn * 40.6.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M
Salamence (S John) 39.2. Water Rocket * (M Lerner) 36.3. Royalty (J See) 39.2.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M
Special King (TH Koh) 39.2.
CLASS 5 - 2,000M
Cizen Boss canter/40.3. Gallant Black 36.8.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M
MONDAY: The Shadow 40.4.
CLASS 5 (3) - 1,200M
Brother Mak Mak 36.8.
