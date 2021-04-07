Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Kuala Lumpur this weekend

Apr 07, 2021 06:00 am

SATURDAY'S ENTRIES

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Galileo's Approach 37.8. Crazy Dreams 39.8. Burkaan 38.3. Elite Waterghost canter/36.4. Fighting Warrior canter/36.6.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M

Thank You Boss 39.3. Blue Hawaii 38. First Command canter/37.5. Magnum canter/37. Kita Teamwork barrier/37.2.

Pace work: Made In China.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M

Bahama Mama 39.4. Bahar barrier/36.4. Grand Choice barrier/37.2. Strap Marks canter/36. Hydrant canter/37.5.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300M

Race For Fame canter/37. Triple One Star canter/36.8. Back To The Towers barrier practice/36.7. Big Bus * canter/38.4. Chino Dinero canter/41.2. D'Great Light canter/38.3.

Pace work: Amana.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Happy Box Six canter/39.6 Za'Eem barrier/36.7. Lim's Sphere 38.9. Grasswood Star 42.5. Value Of Justice canter/39.8.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Lim's Torpedo canter/39.5. Bang Bang canter/37.5. D'Great Supreme canter/38.3. Jockey King barrier/36.3.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Satellite Golden canter/pace work. Strong N Brave canter/39. Trinity Tarzan 40. Vetri Namathe canter/38.3.

Pace work: Hero Champion.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Wow 40.8. Gordon G canter/41.5. Super Line 39.7. Ningaloo canter/39.6. Broke In London canter/38.5. Thai Baht 39.6. D'Great Love canter/41.2.

Pace work: Washington.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

We're The World 39.3. Introit 39.3. Mr Connery canter/40.

Pace work: Believer and M Seven.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Let's Come On Baby * 39.3. Air Power barrier /37.3. King Warrior barrier/37.3.

Pace work: Nova Phoenix. Winning Tango.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,700M

First Success * canter/37.5. La Familia 38.4. Smart Warrior barrier/36.6. Prince Pegasus canter/38.5. Jarl 41.2. William King barrier/37.3. First Passthepost 42. Lucky Tiger canter/pace work.

SUNDAY'S ENTRIES

MALAYSIA 4YO CHALLENGE - 1,200M

White Hoof Bird 37. Emperor Taizong * canter/37. Sha Na Na 38.3. Uptown Girl barrier/35.3.

CLASS 2 - 1,300M

Constant Justice 37.8. Watch The Throne * canter/37.4. Dutrow 36.9. Eye Guy * 36.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Best Tothelign * canter/39.4. Radical Force * canter/39. Sena Fortythree barrier/36.4. Splendor 40.

CLASS 3 - 1,500M

Hussonator barrier/36.4. Legend War 35.5. Only Win barrier/37.5. Selangor Star * 39.2. Sorbeta barrier/36.5. Touch The Clouds * 38.3.

Pace work: Semantan Prince.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M

Ready To Roll 39.4. Acrobat 40.3. Scooby Dooby Doo 38.4.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300M

Big Bank * canter/37.5. Fusion Power 39.2. Spade Of Ace canter/40. Magic Seventy Two canter/37. Streets Of Fire 37.4. Stay The Course * 38.9.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Qiji Love 39.8. Alrali 37.6. Kuttner barrier/36.4. Flying Shadow barrier/36.3. Isle Of Sky canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

So Beautiful 37.3. Immortality 40. Ready To Star canter/38. Richie Rich canter/gallop.

Pace work: Sgfifty. Super Eight.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Happy Lucky Star canter/40.5. Bamsi Bey 38.6. D'Great Speed 39.9. Gigante Del Andre 38.3.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Arecibo barrier/37. Red Sapphire canter/pace work. Bounceback Ability canter/gallop.

OPEN NOVICE - 1,300M

Rocket Pegasus * 37.5. Mercurial Turn canter/36.7. Kopi Bing 38.2

Pace work: White Peach *.

