Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Penang this weekend

May 05, 2021 06:00 am

SATURDAY'S ENTRIES

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Century Speed * 38.8. Yogi barrier practice/37.5. Destiny Knight 37. Somar barrier/38.7. City Of Dream *, D'Great Eminence and Harley Flame canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Sunny Star * canter/38.8. Gunforhire * canter/36.2. Mystical Star canter/39.4. Ottawa canter/pace work. D'Great Chance and Tilsworth Mick * canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M

Dawnbreaker canter/39.3. Penang Man barrier/39.1. Lucky Sixtysix * canter/39.4. Heart Feeling barrier/38.5. Handsome Bab 41.3. Mr Dreyfuss 41.1. Strong Man pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100M

I'm The Man barrier/37.5. L'ken barrier/37.5. Marco Polo 44.3. Neverunconditional canter/37.5. Hostwin Queen pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M

Jeffrey barrier/38.5. Alwrich barrier/38.5. Merry Bell canter/40.1. Handy Bet 39.1. Red Eastern canter/37.8. Emki Empress pace work. Lee's Star canter/pace work.

Sun Ops is shining even brighter
Racing

Sun Ops is shining even brighter

Related Stories

Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

Guy Dragon loves Happy Valley

Tuesday' South Africa Results

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M

Raise Me Up barrier/38.5. Yulong Dream * 40.3. Golden Coin 37.3. Hostwin Chevalier barrier/38.5. Supreme Sasso barrier/37.7. Pennsylvania pace work. Quasar and Kipeh canter/pace work.

Banded (38-61) - 1,600M

Mr David canter/41.6. Heart Of Courage 39.1. Tongariro barrier/39.1. Strip It Down canter/36.2. Big Dallas pace work. Sacred Galaxy and Mazanze canter/pace work.

SUNDAY'S ENTRIES

RAPID STAKES A - 1,300M

Skydance Eclipse * canter/38.5. Director canter.37.1.

RAPID STAKES A - 1,300M

Sacred Empire * canter/38.5. Time Odyssey barrier/37.7.

4YO SPECIAL STAKES - 1,200M

Mr Alejandro * canter/37.7. General Nix barrier/37.5. China Captain * canter/38.7. Unstoppable Giant barrier/37.7.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300M

Mr Dujardin barrier/37.7. Pulau Pinang barrier/38.5. Ayaan barrier test/38.1. Castle Ocean pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M

City Knight 37.3. Long Zhong Ho canter/39.3. Numero Uno pace work.

CLASS 5 (A)- 1,300M

Sunny Fighter canter/40.1. Rewarding Smile barrier/38.5. Hooga Net 37.5. Hallelujah pace work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1400M

Nova Battle canter/42.2. Golden Explorer canter/44.5. Penang General * canter/38.7. Powerful Dragon 37.2. Penang Bank barrier/37.1. Big Power barrier/38.5.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING