Yesterday's gallops by horses engaged in Penang this weekend

SATURDAY'S ENTRIES

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Century Speed * 38.8. Yogi barrier practice/37.5. Destiny Knight 37. Somar barrier/38.7. City Of Dream *, D'Great Eminence and Harley Flame canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M

Sunny Star * canter/38.8. Gunforhire * canter/36.2. Mystical Star canter/39.4. Ottawa canter/pace work. D'Great Chance and Tilsworth Mick * canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M

Dawnbreaker canter/39.3. Penang Man barrier/39.1. Lucky Sixtysix * canter/39.4. Heart Feeling barrier/38.5. Handsome Bab 41.3. Mr Dreyfuss 41.1. Strong Man pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100M

I'm The Man barrier/37.5. L'ken barrier/37.5. Marco Polo 44.3. Neverunconditional canter/37.5. Hostwin Queen pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,300M

Jeffrey barrier/38.5. Alwrich barrier/38.5. Merry Bell canter/40.1. Handy Bet 39.1. Red Eastern canter/37.8. Emki Empress pace work. Lee's Star canter/pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,300M

Raise Me Up barrier/38.5. Yulong Dream * 40.3. Golden Coin 37.3. Hostwin Chevalier barrier/38.5. Supreme Sasso barrier/37.7. Pennsylvania pace work. Quasar and Kipeh canter/pace work.

Banded (38-61) - 1,600M

Mr David canter/41.6. Heart Of Courage 39.1. Tongariro barrier/39.1. Strip It Down canter/36.2. Big Dallas pace work. Sacred Galaxy and Mazanze canter/pace work.

SUNDAY'S ENTRIES

RAPID STAKES A - 1,300M

Skydance Eclipse * canter/38.5. Director canter.37.1.

RAPID STAKES A - 1,300M

Sacred Empire * canter/38.5. Time Odyssey barrier/37.7.

4YO SPECIAL STAKES - 1,200M

Mr Alejandro * canter/37.7. General Nix barrier/37.5. China Captain * canter/38.7. Unstoppable Giant barrier/37.7.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300M

Mr Dujardin barrier/37.7. Pulau Pinang barrier/38.5. Ayaan barrier test/38.1. Castle Ocean pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M

City Knight 37.3. Long Zhong Ho canter/39.3. Numero Uno pace work.

CLASS 5 (A)- 1,300M

Sunny Fighter canter/40.1. Rewarding Smile barrier/38.5. Hooga Net 37.5. Hallelujah pace work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1400M

Nova Battle canter/42.2. Golden Explorer canter/44.5. Penang General * canter/38.7. Powerful Dragon 37.2. Penang Bank barrier/37.1. Big Power barrier/38.5.