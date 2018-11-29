Yesterday’s gallops by horses engaged on Sunday

RACE 1: Without Prejudice 43.6. Hallelujah pace work. Cassis Oolong 38.9.

RACE 2: Gold Star * (M Rodd) 39.3. Federation (V Duric) 37.2. D’Great Win 39.6.

RACE 3: Iffragal * gallop/ 41.5. Keepitup * (M Kellady) 45.7. Super Denman * (B Vorster) 36.9. Bangkok Boy * (R Iskandar) 38.1. Our Showcase 41.8.

RACE 4: Pennsylvania 38.2. Clarton Palace (I Azhar) 36.8. Shangani 42.9.

RACE 5: Dayuan * 41.6. Majulah * 38.1. Ol Mate Buzzer * 39.4.

RACE 6: Let’s Talk Now (Duric) 42.1. General Conatus * (CC Wong) 38.1.

RACE 7: Justice Fair * (Duric) 40.6. Across The Sea (O Placais) 36.3. Sportscaster * (Duric) 35.3. Lucky Tiger (Rodd) 37.4. Bebop 36.3. Mettlesome 38.7.

RACE 8: Tun O’Reilly * (J Powell) 37.6. Lim’s Pershing 44.2. She’s The One * (I Saifudin) 44.8. Hero In The Wind 38.9. Iron Fist 38.8.

RACE 9: Hermano Menor (WH Kok) 44.7. Mr Exchequer * (Kellady) 37.6. Captain Jamie * (Duric) 35.1. Kirks Ryker (Vorster) 35.7. Destroyer Eclipse 41.1. Supernova 38.1. Zac Ace * (T Krisna) 36.7. Black Jade 39.3. Prince Pegasus (Duric) 37.3. Party Maker (M Lerner) canter/35.4. Za’eem * 38.1.

RACE 10: Chocante * (Kellady) 37.6. Yulong Fast Steed 44.1. Super Tycoon * (Vorster) 37.6.

RACE 11: Born To Be King * (Powell) 37.6. Heliosphere * (C Grylls) 37.8. Montaigne (N Hanafi) 36.4. Colchester 40.6. Copacabana * (Rodd) 37.8. Dreamweaver * 38.6.