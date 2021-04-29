Yesterday's gallops by horses running at Kranji on Saturday

E-mail this article

RACE 1

Admiral Winston (K Hakim) 38.4.

Barbeque 37.4.

RACE 3

Red Rover (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.3.

Sacred Gift * (V Duric) 39.5.

Cousteau (Duric) 41.8.

RACE 4

Broadway Success (A'Isisuhairi) 37.8.

Pace work: Golden Dash * (T Krisna)

RACE 5

Augustus (Duric) 37.6.

RACE 7

Motakhayyel 38.4.

What You Like 39.6.

Exdream * 36.2.

RACE 8

Augustano (Duric) 37.8.

Pace work: Super Invincible * (CC Wong)

RACE 9

Lai Mak Mak (Duric) 38.4.

RACE 10

Entertainer * (Duric) 38.3.

I Am Sacred * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.5.

Pace work: Winning Legend (S John)

RACE 11

Federation canter/41.2.

RACE 12

Hadeer 36.6.

Stenmark * (Hakim) 37.8.

Qiji Acheeva 39.6.