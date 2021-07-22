Racing

Yesterday's gallops by horses running at Kranji on Sunday

Mr Malek (outside) galloped over the 600m in a flashy 39.7sec. TNP PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI
Jul 22, 2021 06:00 am

RACE 1

Circuit Star (I Saifudin) canter/37.2.

Street Party 38.4. Tigarous (JP van der Merwe) 40.2. Tiger Leap (WH Kok) 41.2. My Everest (S John) 38.6.

RACE 2

Hero * (D Beasley) 38.1. Con Speranza * canter/44.5. Den Of Thieves *

(K A'Isisuhairi) 37.8. Ace Sovereign * 39.2. Alexander * (M Kellady) 37.3. Kings Shield canter/36.6.

RACE 3

Doc Hudson * (V Duric) 35.3.

Surge (M Lerner) 45.5. Bionics * 34.6. Brutus (Duric) 36.4. Arion Passion 37.7.

RACE 4

Global Spirit (Lerner) canter/40.8.

Kakadu (John) 38.3. Zestful 36.8. City Gate (Saifudin) 39.2. Eight Ball * (Kellady) 42.6. Sir Elton (Saifudin) 39.2. Great Hero (J See) 41.1. Lim's Moreready (Beasley) 40.8.

RACE 5

Crown Dancing 36.8. Speedy Missile * (Duric) 39.3. Galaxy Star * (M Zaki) 36.4. Miracle 43.3. Charming Diamond 36.4.

RACE 6

Lim's Rhythm (John) 36.6.

Flash The Flag canter/36.6.

RACE 8

Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 38.4. Lim's Mighty (Beasley) 40.8. Headhunter 40.4. Super Smart * (S John) 37.6.

RACE 9

First Choice * 38.2. Cheval Blanc pace work. Wealth Elite * (Kok) 40.9.

Charger 35.4. From The Navy * (Zaki) 37.3. Sacred Judgement (K Hakim) 36.3.

Lord Justice canter/41.1.

RACE 10

Mr Malek * (A'Isisuhairi) 39.7.

Rocket Star (Beasley) 38.6.

Senor Don (CC Wong) 38.6.

Savvy Command * (R Shafiq) 36.3.

Sun Power (O Chavez) 35.6.

Teller * (Kellady) 38.5.

RACE 11

Luck Of Master * 35.6. Buddy Buddy * (A'Isisuhairi) 38.4. Star Jack 37.6. Atlas * 38.5. Twelfth Night 37.4. Gold Reward * (Merwe) 37.5.

