Yesterday’s gallops at Kranji by horses engaged on Saturday

KRANJI STAKES C - 1,800M

King Louis (V Duric) 38.2. Sky Rocket (Duric) 43.4. Green Star * canter/43.2. Solo Sun (D Beasley) canter/38.4. Dancing Rain * 38.6. Star Jack * 39.9. Wind Trail (M Lerner) 42.6. Larry 39.2. Augustus (Duric) 39.1. Star Empire (T* Koh) canter/39.3. Gold Kingdom 35.3.

MONDAY: Vittoria Perfetta * 37.5. On Line * (Beuzelin) 37.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Magic Wand * 35.3. Makkem Lad * 37.7. Lim's Samurai 43.2. Super Invincible

(KHakim) 42.3. The August (Kok) galloped. Siam Warrior * 39.7. Be Bee * (M Kellady) 37.6. Federation (P* Seow) barrier/35. Stunning Cat * (CC Wong) 36.1. Wecando (T See) 44.6.

MONDAY: Quarter Back * 35.1. Celavi * (Beuzelin) 34.5. Tuesday * (Beuzelin) 34.6.

CLASS 4 - 1,700M

Axel * (Duric) 36.7. Adipson (Wong) galloped. Yaya Papaya (T See) 37.5.

Luck Of Master * (Duric) canter/38.5. Kinabalu Warrior * (Beasley) canter/37.4. Caribbean Lady 43.1. Mustengo * 39.3. Captain Singapore (JP van der Merwe) canter/43.3. Fireworks 37.1. Split Second (Wong) 39.9.

MONDAY: Voluminous * (S Shafrizal) 34.6.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Made In Russia (I Saifudin) 40. Golden Flame * 37.7. Inherit * (T See) 37.4. Absolvido 37.8. Thunder 43.9.

Sacred Judgement (Duric) 39.3. Atlas * (Kellady) 37.8. Sabah Star (K A'Isisuhairi) 40.9.

MONDAY: Starlight (Beuzelin) * 38.1. Tangible 37.9. Clarton Treasure 37.6.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Mr Hooper * (Saifudin) 41.5. Whistle Grand * (Lerner) 40.7. Diamond Beauty (Koh) 39.7. Street Cry Success * 35.5. King's Command * (Duric) 37.6. Our Pinnacle (T See) 38.8. Stormy View (Merwe) 37.7. Metal World 43.5. Magnificent Gold (Wong) 38.6.

Arion Passion (M Zaki) barrier/35.8. Super Six galloped.

MONDAY: Prosperous Return * 38.1. Kimitonara (W* Kok) 36.

CLASS 4 - 1,200M

I Am Sacred * (Hakim) 36.7. Royalty (N Zyrul) 37.2. Sun Trek * 35.7. Paletas 40.6. Cheval Rouge (Merwe) 39.4. Longhu (Zaki) 37.8. Just Landed 36.8. Kassab * (Beuzelin) 38.6. Sky Eye 41.3. Superma (Koh) 39.3.

MONDAY: Lim's Bestbreaker * (D Beasley) 41.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Mighty Vain * 37.4. Red Riding Wood (Seow) 37.3. Billy Britain galloped. Lady Fast 36.1. Apollo Rock 37.3. Bebop (M Lerner) 39.2. Sayonara * 38.7. Gravel Road 39.3. Najah (Merwe) 42.1. Tell Me 35.8. Brother Mak Mak 37.5.

MONDAY: Malibu Beach * (Beasley) 37.6.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,200M

King Zoustar (J See) 38.8. Show Thunder 40.1. Lai Mak Mak (Seow) 36.8. Lim's Shot * (Lerner) 38.3. St Alwyn * (Duric) 43.3. Loving Babe (Zyrul) 38.2. Fiddlestick (Merwe) 40.8.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,200M

Plucky Lad * 36.7. Bright Sun 35.4. Amazing Choice 38.9. Atlantean (Saifudin) 38.5. High Voltage (Koh) barrier/ 200m. Our Showcase (Zyrul) 37.7. Allegro 45.6.

Phaxe * (T Krisna) 38.6. Speed Racer * 36.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,400M

Who Loves Bae * 34.2. Tiger Leap * (Beuzelin) 40.7. Beat The Light galloped. Show Royale (T See) 40. Voluntad 39.8. Ben Wade 37.1. Billy Elliot * (Duric) 38.4. Eight Ball (Kellady) 44.7. Kings Shield (Zyrul) 37.5.

MONDAY: Ima * (Kok) 38.9.