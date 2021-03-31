Racing

Yesterday’s gallops at Kranji by horses engaged on Sunday

Yesterday’s gallops at Kranji by horses engaged on Sunday
The timing of many horses could not be taken at Kranji yesterday morning because of the mist, especially from before the 600m marker. TNP PHOTO: TAN THEAN LOON
Mar 31, 2021 06:00 am

KRANJI STAKES A - 1200M

Top Knight (S Shafrizal) galloped. Skywalk * 37.5. Surpass Natural 38.6. Gold Strike (CC Wong) canter/35.3. Nimble (I Saifudin) 36.9. Pennywise (T Krisna) canter/39.8. Churchill (JP van der Merwe) * canter/39.8. Kharisma (T See) 37.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,400M

Heartening Flyer (L Beuzelin) galloped. Moongate Light 41.8. Strong N Powerful (T See) 38.6. McGregor * 34.8. Tiger Roar * 38.5.

CLASS 4 - 1,600M

Implement * (Beuzelin) galloped. Meryl (K A'Isisuhairi) galloped. Mandrake (M Lerner) 38.6. Shepherd's Hymn 34.5. King's Speech * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.7. Champagne Finale 37.8. Gold Reward (Wong) canter/39. Lim's Unique (Beuzelin) 43.2. Strong N Best (S John) galloped. Gold Kingdom canter/35.2. My Everest 41.8.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M

Cheval Rapide pace work. Proof Perfect 38.8. Ablest Ascend * galloped. Pindus 35.1. Chalaza (WH Kok) 38.1. Super Posh galloped. Happy Saturday (Saifudin) 38.1. Northern Sun (Wong) 36. Triple Bowl galloped.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M

Sure Will Do * (V Duric) 39.5. Lim's Zoom galloped. Super Smart (John) galloped. Sun Step 36.1. Crystal Dragon 37.6. Circuit Star (Saifudin) 38.1.

CLASS 4 (3) - 1,100M

Qaraat * (M Nizar) 37.9. Arion Success (John) 38.1. California * (Wong) galloped. Delaware * (Beuzelin) 35.8. Super Ray 37.4. Sun Rectitude 34.5. Lim's Force 45.6. MONDAY: Wealth Elite (CC Wong) 44.4.

Make Sure Will Do your Easter gift
Racing

Make Sure Will Do your Easter gift

Related Stories

Yesterday's Ipoh gallops

Purton to score on Coolceleb

Smooth sailing for Lerner on Wind Trail

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M

Cavalla Court * (Duric) 40.5. Murrayfield 38.9. Sun Conqueror (S Noh) barrier/37. Almugir 36.1. Zoffspeed (Krisna) galloped. Footstepsonthecar canter/galloped. Sunday 37.4.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M

Balor (Merwe) 37.9. Gold Rush canter/galloped. Fountain Of Fame (Saifudin) 39.9. Scooter 35.5. Roman Classic (J See) 36.9.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M

Beauty Diva 35.8. Saturday 35.9. Zygarde 35.8. Moon Charm 41.8. Silver Way (J See) 37.8. MONDAY: Seson (WH Kok) 36.6.

MAIDEN - 1,000M

Sweet Tapit 40.1. Don't Tell Tilly (T See) 38.9. Big Bad Mama 44.8. Wawasan * (S Noh) 34.5. Supreme Fighter pace work. Coming Up (Saifudin) 41.4. MONDAY: Lim's Dreamwalker (D Beasley) 36.6.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Burgundy Lad 37.9. El Macho (J See) 38.2. Smash 37.8. Modern Express 36.9.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M

Al Meqdam * (Beuzelin) 37.3. Golden Sprint * 40.9. Fighting Hero * (Beasley) 41.3. Bruce Alnaughty (J See) 41.6. Heng Xing 37.3. Great Expectation (Duric) 38. Shylock (Wong) barrier/36.2. Tavi Will Do (A'Isisuhairi) 38.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING