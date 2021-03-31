Yesterday’s gallops at Kranji by horses engaged on Sunday
KRANJI STAKES A - 1200M
Top Knight (S Shafrizal) galloped. Skywalk * 37.5. Surpass Natural 38.6. Gold Strike (CC Wong) canter/35.3. Nimble (I Saifudin) 36.9. Pennywise (T Krisna) canter/39.8. Churchill (JP van der Merwe) * canter/39.8. Kharisma (T See) 37.6.
CLASS 3 - 1,400M
Heartening Flyer (L Beuzelin) galloped. Moongate Light 41.8. Strong N Powerful (T See) 38.6. McGregor * 34.8. Tiger Roar * 38.5.
CLASS 4 - 1,600M
Implement * (Beuzelin) galloped. Meryl (K A'Isisuhairi) galloped. Mandrake (M Lerner) 38.6. Shepherd's Hymn 34.5. King's Speech * (A'Isisuhairi) 37.7. Champagne Finale 37.8. Gold Reward (Wong) canter/39. Lim's Unique (Beuzelin) 43.2. Strong N Best (S John) galloped. Gold Kingdom canter/35.2. My Everest 41.8.
CLASS 4 (1) - 1,100M
Cheval Rapide pace work. Proof Perfect 38.8. Ablest Ascend * galloped. Pindus 35.1. Chalaza (WH Kok) 38.1. Super Posh galloped. Happy Saturday (Saifudin) 38.1. Northern Sun (Wong) 36. Triple Bowl galloped.
CLASS 4 (2) - 1,100M
Sure Will Do * (V Duric) 39.5. Lim's Zoom galloped. Super Smart (John) galloped. Sun Step 36.1. Crystal Dragon 37.6. Circuit Star (Saifudin) 38.1.
CLASS 4 (3) - 1,100M
Qaraat * (M Nizar) 37.9. Arion Success (John) 38.1. California * (Wong) galloped. Delaware * (Beuzelin) 35.8. Super Ray 37.4. Sun Rectitude 34.5. Lim's Force 45.6. MONDAY: Wealth Elite (CC Wong) 44.4.
CLASS 5 (1) - 1,600M
Cavalla Court * (Duric) 40.5. Murrayfield 38.9. Sun Conqueror (S Noh) barrier/37. Almugir 36.1. Zoffspeed (Krisna) galloped. Footstepsonthecar canter/galloped. Sunday 37.4.
CLASS 5 (2) - 1,600M
Balor (Merwe) 37.9. Gold Rush canter/galloped. Fountain Of Fame (Saifudin) 39.9. Scooter 35.5. Roman Classic (J See) 36.9.
CLASS 5 - 1,200M
Beauty Diva 35.8. Saturday 35.9. Zygarde 35.8. Moon Charm 41.8. Silver Way (J See) 37.8. MONDAY: Seson (WH Kok) 36.6.
MAIDEN - 1,000M
Sweet Tapit 40.1. Don't Tell Tilly (T See) 38.9. Big Bad Mama 44.8. Wawasan * (S Noh) 34.5. Supreme Fighter pace work. Coming Up (Saifudin) 41.4. MONDAY: Lim's Dreamwalker (D Beasley) 36.6.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M
Burgundy Lad 37.9. El Macho (J See) 38.2. Smash 37.8. Modern Express 36.9.
RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,400M
Al Meqdam * (Beuzelin) 37.3. Golden Sprint * 40.9. Fighting Hero * (Beasley) 41.3. Bruce Alnaughty (J See) 41.6. Heng Xing 37.3. Great Expectation (Duric) 38. Shylock (Wong) barrier/36.2. Tavi Will Do (A'Isisuhairi) 38.
