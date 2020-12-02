Yesterday’s gallops by Saturday’s horses

Lim's Straight looked well when galloping yesterday morning. He clocked 36.4sec.

SINGAPORE GOLDEN HORSESHOE (SG3) (2+3YO) - 1,200M

Ablest Ascend * (L Beuzelin) 38.8. Lim's Straight * barrier/36.4. River Brilliance (B Woodworth) 37.2. Relentless (M Lerner) 37.7. Strong N Smart * (S John) 38.4. Boomba * 41.3. Infinite Wisdom (V Duric) barrier/35.3. Our Secret Weapon canter/39.6. Ace Sovereign 44.8. Take A Chance 38. Boundless Glory * (R Munger) 38.1. Golden Way * 40.1. Rocket Ryane (Duric) 37.1. Dragon Sands (M Kellady) 40.2.

MONDAY: Seson 38.5.

CLASS 2 - 1,100M

Altair * canter/39.1. Sacred Rebel (K Hakim) canter/39.3. Webster (CS Chin) barrier/35.9. Augustano (M Zaki) 36.4. Lim's Samurai 44.5. Quarter Back 37.9. You Rokk * (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.2. Moon Face * 39.8. Arc Triumph galloped. Red Rover 371.. Kiss Your Song (Kellady) 37.5. Lim's Mighty 42.9.

MONDAY: Safeer pace work/35.9.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Absolvido (WH Kok) 40.7. Hadeer * (Beuzelin) 36.1. Asgard Massif * 38.9. Lucky Imperator * (R Iskandar) 37.7. Winning Hobby 42.2. Sun Noble 37.3. Breathe Fire (Lerner) 41.1. My Boss 39.1. Tenyatta 43.6. Born To Win (JP van der Merwe) 41.4. Flying Tourbillon * 39.2. Baccarat 45. Whistle Grand * 38.7. Smoke And Mirrors (TH Koh) 35.7. Leading Cellist 42.1.

MONDAY: Buuraq 38.8. Imperium * pace work/36.4.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Limited Edition (N Zyrul) 40.6. Larry 38.4. Charger * 35.9. Beer Garden * (Lerner) 40.1. Day Approach * 38.5. Lord Of Cloud pace work. Asaad * 38.6. Sun Palace * (M Zaki) 39.9. Atlas galloped. Blue Blood * (Kellady) 37.3. Satellite Warrior (Merwe) 37.2. Optimum Star 42.1. Amore Amore (Iskandar) 37.2. Lady Fast (CC Wong) 37.3. All We Know (Zyrul) 37.7. Bear Witness * (WW Cheah) 37.3.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,000M

Man Of Mystery (J Powell) galloped. It's Got It All (John) 40.7. California * (T Krisna) 39.1. My Everest 37.7. Thomas De Lago * 35.3. Super Power (Merwe) canter/40.8. Tom Cat (Iskandar) pace work. Longhu (Kellady) 38.7. Miracle 37.1. Big Day 38.2. Wealth Elite pace work.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,000M

Biraz * pace work. Effortless 37.3. The Wild Bunch (Koh) 38.1. Pindus 38.7. Healthy Star * (Iskandar) 36. Moongate Five (I Azhar) 40.3. Sun Step (Wong) 36.3. Supermax 37.1. Entertainer (Woodworth) canter/41.3. Ol Mate Buzzer (I Saifudin) pace work. Hyde Park (WW Cheah) 39.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,400M

Per Incrown 40.4. Sayonara * 38.9. Scooby Doo (Lerner) 37.3. Allegro 40. Fireworks * 38.9. Lim's Unique * 39.3. Nate's Honour galloped. Tsurian (Wong) canter/38.4. Big Regards (Hakim) 36.9. Winning Power (Munger) 38.6. Mings Man (Zyrul) 38.3. Victory Joy (Koh) 39. Gratus (Woodworth) 39.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,100M

Bright Sun * 35.9. Diamond Mine 40.5. Star Bullet * 37.8. Twill Guy (Woodworth) barrier/36.5. Decreto 40.3. Drone * pace work/ 38.6. My Horse (Munger) 41.6. Super Talent (John) 40.1. Winning Hammer (Merwe) 40.1. JK Flash 37.9.

MAIDEN - 1,200M

King Midas (Woodworth) 37.8. Just Stars pace work. Supreme Happiness 39.1. Zygarde (Lerner) canter/40.1. Fairy's Wing 35.9. Beauty Luck 37.8. Coloniel Star (Saifudin) 41.2. Fort Mustang 37.3. New Garden (Lerner) 39.4. Boom Almighty (Munger) 38.7. Qiji Flyer 37.6. Another Show 40.5. Nova Factor * (Zyrul) 37.7.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Eunos Ave Three * (R Maia) 39.1. Global Spirit (A'Isisuhairi) 38.4. Cru Bourgeois 39.9. Legendary Era 39.2. Dragon Ryker 40.1. Tilsworth Sydney (Kok) 37.9. Yes One Ball 36.1. City Hall (Kris) 37.1. Ironprince (A'Isisuhairi) 37.9. Pini Pons (Merwe) 40.2.