Yesterday’s gallops by Saturday’s horses

Super Dynasty clocking 33.9 for 600m in yesterday's Kranji workout.

COLONIAL CHIEF STAKES (SG3) (3+YO) - 1,600M

Pennywise (T Krisna) canter/36.6. King Louis (Krisna) 36.2. Super Dynasty * (R Iskandar) 33.9. Senor Don * (Krisna) canter/36.3. Sky Rocket canter/pace work. Per Inpower 36.9. Dancing Rain (CC Wong) 36.8. Mr Hooper 38.1. Karisto * (J See) 33.9. Elite Incredible * 38.4. Luck Of Master 36.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,200M

Augustano (Iskandar) 42.2. The August * (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.3. Siam Warrior * 39.6. Be Bee * (J Powell) 36.1. Mini Force X (R Maia) 37.9. Bluestone 42.1. Wecando H 43.3. Red Rover 36.9. Yaya Papaya 38.4. Moongate Star H 35.3. Brutus (Maia) 38.2.

MONDAY: Quarter Back * 37.8. Resolution * 38.

CLASS 4 - 2,000M

Caribbean Lady 39. Star Jack (M Lerner) 37.1. Larry 38.1. Leatherhead * canter/36.3. Global Kid (Maia) 36.9. Mr Exchequer (M Kellady) 37.7. Don De La Vega * canter/38. Matsuribayashi 37. 1. Boy Next Door canter/40.2. Circuit Star * (J See) 36.4. Sun General (Iskandar) canter/36.3.

MONDAY: Shepherd's Hymn * (L Beuzelin) 37.3. McGregor 43. 34.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,600M

Foresto 36.4. Golden One * (Wong) galloped. Atlas 40.1. Terrific (B Woodworth) 38.3. Barbeque 40. Always Innocent 37.7. Sun Spear 35.4. All We Know (J See) 45.4. Cavalla Court canter/40.2. Clarton Treasure 39.4. Plato (Powell) 39.2.

MONDAY: So Hi Class * (Beuzelin) 37.4. Glasgow 38.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,600M

Centenary Diamond * canter/37.3. Hard Too Think (WW Cheah) 37.2. Breathe Fire 39.9. Asaad (I Azhar) 41. Magnificent Gold canter/37.3. Mustengo barrier/34.6. Showcase The Gold canter/41.3. Lady Fast 36.6. Big Day (I Saifudin) 36.7. Awesome Conqueror * (Saifudin) canter/36.8.

MONDAY: Royal Pavilion * 37.1. Marikh * (R Munger) 37.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

Kharisma * 37.2. Water Rocket * (Munger) canter/36.4. Proof Perfect 43.4. Fire Away (M Lerner) 40.9. Miracle 41.7. Winning Spirit (Munger) 37.5. Satellite Warrior (JP van der Merwe) 36.

MONDAY: Prime Time * 37.5. Lim's Bestbreaker (WH Kok) 37.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

My Big Boss * (A'Isisuhairi) 40.8. Autumn Rush (Kok) 40.1. Exdream 36.3. Headhunter * (Lerner) 44.9. Revolution * (Munger) 38.1. Universal Empire (N Zyrul) 37.2. My Everest 38.7. Crystal Dragon * (Wong) gallop3d. Be You * (Kellady) 37.7. Happy Saturday (Woodworth) 44.5.

MONDAY: Style (Beuzelin) 38.5. Ironclad (Kok) 38.1.

CLASS - 1,100M

Sky Eye pace work. Super Ray YZ * 37.7. Bright Sun 35.7. El Primero 42.36. High Voltage (TH Koh) barrier practice (ran for only 200m). Super Talent galloped. Uncle Lucky (See) 34.8. My Horse 37.1. King Of Glory 37.8.

MONDAY: JK Formidable 38.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Mr Showman * (Kellady) 36.9. Gold Spirit (Krisna) 38.2. Show Royale (Zyrul) 38.8. Travis (J See) 44.3. New Garden (Lerner) 35.6. Assassin 34.9. Spearhead (Zyrul) 34.9. Kanthaka (Wong) canter/42.5.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M

Alexander Horatio * 40.1. Special Ops * (J See) 37.1. Ksatria 39.7. Caraka 37.9. Gnothi Seauton * canter/38.1. Laksana 37.8. Bethlehem 35.2. Beauty Seven Seven (M Zaki) barrier/36.3. Strong N Best (Powell) 37.9. Tesoro Publico (Lerner) barrier/34.9.

MONDAY: Tiger Leap 38.2.