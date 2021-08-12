Yesterday's gallops by Sunday's runners
RACE 1
Mister Dynamo 39.2.
Our Secret Weapon (R Shafiq) 36.8.
Healthy Star 41.6.
Thomas De Lago (O Chavez) 35.5.
Winning Legend (S John) 38.8.
Bizar Wins 39.6.
Bad Boy Black (Shafiq) 37.2.
Ol Mate Buzzer 39.6.
RACE 2
Dragon Sands (JP van der Merwe) canter/pace work.
No More Delay (D Beasley) 43.3.
Sunset * (K Hakim) canter/36.6.
Super Incredible (M Zaki) 42.1.
RACE 3
Buuraq * (T See) 35.5.
Teardrops * 40.8. Lonhro Gold 44.5.
Hamama * (Hakim) 37.2.
Galaxy Star (M Kellady) 37.8.
RACE 4
Twelfth Night canter/40.
Fireworks 38.8. Wind Of Dubai (Shafiq) 40.3. Sir Elton 37.5.
RACE 5
Superior Coat 35.5.
Hero * (Beasley) 40.3.
Alexander 38.1.
Fate To Win canter/pace work.
Lady Roxanne (Shafiq) canter/37.3.
RACE 6
Gold City 40.9.
Luck Of Master * (Chavez) 38.4.
Buddy Buddy galloped.
Split Second (WH Kok) 36.6.
Star Jack canter/45.3.
Ima * (K A'Isisuhairi) 36.6.
Khao Manee * (T See) 38.3.
RACE 7
Lim's Wish 43.3.
Coming Fast 35.6.
Summer Glitter (CC Wong) 39.2.
Nate's Honour 38.6.
RACE 8
Excelling (Kellady) 44.3.
Safeer 41.2. I Am Sacred * (Hakim) 35.8.
Sacred Gift * 37.2. Super Invincible (Hakim) canter/37.3.
RACE 9
Circuit Star * (Merwe) 36.5.
Ace Sovereign * 39.8.
Etwas Neues * (M Lerner) 39.3.
Fort Mustang canter/39.8.
Anyway canter/37.1.
Endless (T See) 38.6.
Scooter (A'Isisuhairi) 37.8.
RACE 10
Moongate Star 35.6.
Galvarino (T See) 42.6.
Cousteau (Hakim) galloped.
Arion Passion (Chavez) 36.4.
Whiz Fizz 40.6.
Silent Force (Shafiq) 35.9.
RACE 11
Gold Star * 39.2.
Federation * (Shafiq) canter/36.6.
My Dreamliner 41.1.
The August 39.6.
Rambo 44.2.
RACE 12
Mr Hooper (TH Koh) 43.5.
Our Pinnacle * 38.8.
Thunder 41.1.
From The Navy * (Kellady) 37.6.
Kimitonara (Kok) 38.1.
Wild Bee * 38.8.
