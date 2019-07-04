Yesterday's Hong Kong results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 4 Showing Character ($21-$9)

2nd 5 Exponents ($25)

3rd 8 Whistle Up ($12)

4th 7 Show Mission

Forecast $104 Place Forecast (4-5) $26, (4-8) $13, (5-8) $42 Tierce $1,347

Trio $301 Quartet No winner ($43,094 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 8 Precious Sweetie ($10-$5.10)

2nd 4 Gunnar ($6)

3rd 2 Oriental Elite ($9)

4th 3 Master Roman

Forecast $7 Place Forecast (4-8) $3, (2-8) $6, (2-4) $7 Tierce $41 Trio $12

Quartet $1,906

RACE 3

1st 9 Family Leader ($41-$12)

2nd 7 Green Dispatch ($13)

3rd 8 Crown Avenue ($13)

4th 10 Bundle Of Energy

Forecast $89 Place Forecast (7-9) $26, (8-9) $14, (7-8) $22 Tierce $1,002 Trio $118 Quartet $2,375

RACE 4

1st 2 Reliable Team ($13-$6)

2nd 6 All Best Friends ($16)

3rd 1 California Gungho ($7)

4th 7 Lightning Steed

Forecast $36 Place Forecast (2-6) $13, (1-2) $5, (1-6) $14 Tierce $207 Trio $60

Quartet $619

RACE 5

1st 9 Smart Rocket ($11-$6)

2nd 7 Perfect Buddy ($12)

3rd 10 Shanghai Dragon ($8)

4th 4 C P Power

Forecast $21 Place Forecast (7-9) $9, (9-10) $5, (7-10) $15 Tierce $140 Trio $40

Quartet $1,812

RACE 6

1st 5 My Ally ($15-$7)

2nd 11 Looking Good ($9)

3rd 10 Jenerator ($8)

4th 1 Chefano

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-11) $7, (5-10) $7, (10-11) $8 Tierce $132

Trio $31 Quartet $2,253