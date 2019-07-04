Yesterday's Hong Kong results
RACE 1
1st 4 Showing Character ($21-$9)
2nd 5 Exponents ($25)
3rd 8 Whistle Up ($12)
4th 7 Show Mission
Forecast $104 Place Forecast (4-5) $26, (4-8) $13, (5-8) $42 Tierce $1,347
Trio $301 Quartet No winner ($43,094 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 8 Precious Sweetie ($10-$5.10)
2nd 4 Gunnar ($6)
3rd 2 Oriental Elite ($9)
4th 3 Master Roman
Forecast $7 Place Forecast (4-8) $3, (2-8) $6, (2-4) $7 Tierce $41 Trio $12
Quartet $1,906
RACE 3
1st 9 Family Leader ($41-$12)
2nd 7 Green Dispatch ($13)
3rd 8 Crown Avenue ($13)
4th 10 Bundle Of Energy
Forecast $89 Place Forecast (7-9) $26, (8-9) $14, (7-8) $22 Tierce $1,002 Trio $118 Quartet $2,375
RACE 4
1st 2 Reliable Team ($13-$6)
2nd 6 All Best Friends ($16)
3rd 1 California Gungho ($7)
4th 7 Lightning Steed
Forecast $36 Place Forecast (2-6) $13, (1-2) $5, (1-6) $14 Tierce $207 Trio $60
Quartet $619
RACE 5
1st 9 Smart Rocket ($11-$6)
2nd 7 Perfect Buddy ($12)
3rd 10 Shanghai Dragon ($8)
4th 4 C P Power
Forecast $21 Place Forecast (7-9) $9, (9-10) $5, (7-10) $15 Tierce $140 Trio $40
Quartet $1,812
RACE 6
1st 5 My Ally ($15-$7)
2nd 11 Looking Good ($9)
3rd 10 Jenerator ($8)
4th 1 Chefano
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-11) $7, (5-10) $7, (10-11) $8 Tierce $132
Trio $31 Quartet $2,253
