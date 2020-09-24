Yesterday’s Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 12 Strapping Bauhinia ($174-$40)
2nd 11 Virtus Star ($7)
3rd 1 Sky Gem ($8)
4th 2 Home Win
Forecast $123 Place forecast (11-12) $36, (1-12) $46, (1-11) $7 Tierce $1,788 Trio $168 Quartet $13,100 Scratching: 10 Charitydream
RACE 2
1st 4 Jazz Steed ($7-$7)
1st 12 Shining On ($13-$8)
3rd 11 Super Eighteen ($33)
4th 5 Telecom Rocket
Forecast $20 Place forecast (4-12) $6, (4-11) $32, (11-12) $27 Tierce (4-12-11) $181, (12-4-11) $299 Trio $57 Quartet (4-12-11-5) $298, (12-4-11-5) $351
RACE 3
1st 9 Farm Bumper ($58-$13)
2nd 8 Wild West Wing ($13)
3rd 5 Management Supreme ($14)
4th 1 We The South
Forecast $81 Place forecast (8-9) $22, (5-9) $31, (5-8) $24 Tierce $1,632 Trio $187 Quartet No winner ($3,893 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 5 Tashidelek ($50-$17)
2nd 3 Namjong Plus ($9)
3rd 2 Reel Bizzy ($9)
4th 1 Delightful Laos
Forecast $50 Place forecast (3-5) $17, (2-5) $16, (2-3) $9 Tierce $498 Trio $132 Quartet No winner ($8,021 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 Beauty Angel ($17-$8)
2nd 1 Red Elysees ($22)
3rd 8 Rule Thee ($9)
4th 10 Go Ballistic
Forecast $70 Place forecast (1-6) $24, (6-8) $10, (1-8) $26 Tierce $451 Trio $60 Quartet $1,699
RACE 6
1st 12 Royal Racer ($30-$10)
2nd 8 Faithful Trinity ($9)
3rd 3 Murray’s Partners ($10)
4th 1 Right Honourable
Forecast $32 Place forecast (8-12) $12, (3-12) $15, (3-8) $14 Tierce $482 Trio $125 Quartet No winner ($3,065 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 12 Amazing Kiwi ($186-$43)
2nd 7 Flying Bonus ($17)
3rd 5 Stanley Park ($11)
4th 1 Californiadeepshot
Forecast $376 Place forecast (7-12) $98, (5-12) $63, (5-7) $25 Tierce $5,087 Trio $1,536 Quartet No winner ($11,141 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Amazing Star ($55-$19)
2nd 10 Golden Dash ($19)
3rd 7 California Rad ($6)
4th 5 Beauty Applause
Forecast $192 Place forecast (1-10) $49, (1-7) $9, (7-10) $11 Tierce $1,018 Trio $118 Quartet $12,915
