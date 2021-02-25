Yesterday's Hong Kong Results

RACE 1

1st 5 Wonder Win ($29-$9)

2nd 1 Good Days ($7)

3rd 10 Fortune Patrol ($16)

4th 12 Joy N Fun Legend

Forecast $20

Place forecast (1-5) $8, (5-10) $18, (1-10) $12

Tierce $279 Trio $78

Quartet $12,888

RACE 2

1st 4 Right Honourable ($22-$7)

2nd 12 Thunder Stomp ($10)

3rd 11 Kiram ($15)

4th 5 Superbella

Forecast $24

Place forecast (4-12) $9, (4-11) $22, (11-12) $25

Tierce $421 Trio $162

Quartet No winner ($5,292 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 6 Solar Wai Wai ($46-$17)

2nd 2 Fast Most Furious ($14)

3rd 8 The Rock ($7)

4th 3 Star Shine

Forecast $126

Place forecast (2-6) $34, (6-8) $17, (2-8) $17

Tierce $1,611

Trio $111

Quartet $3,906

RACE 4

1st 1 Flying Genius ($21-$6)

2nd 7 Nordic Wellstar ($27)

3rd 9 Jazz Steed ($7)

4th 2 Saul's Special

Forecast $109

Place forecast (1-7) $30, (1-9) $5, (7-9) $17

Tierce $690

Trio $85

Quartet $751

RACE 5

1st 3 Harmony Fire ($50-$14)

2nd 1 Cantstopthefeeling ($14)

3rd 2 My My My ($7)

4th 10 Viva Chef

Forecast $96

Place forecast (1-3) $32, (2-3) $13, (1-2) $19

Tierce $824 Trio $84

Quartet $2,051

RACE 6

1st 9 Sky Field ($15-$6)

2nd 2 Stronger ($14)

3rd 5 Grateful Heart ($6)

4th 3 Beauty Applause

Forecast $37

Place forecast (2-9) $11, (5-9) $3, (2-5) $12

Tierce $197 Trio $30

Quartet $490

Scratching: 8 Classic Unicorn

RACE 7

1st 3 Daily Beauty ($15-$7)

2nd 12 Hero Star ($23)

3rd 2 Winning Feeling ($9)

4th 9 Smart Hunter

Forecast $66

Place forecast (3-12) $22, (2-3) $7, (2-12) $27 Tierce $630 Trio $203

Quartet No winner ($4,168 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 4 Racing Fighter ($41-$10)

2nd 2 Handsome Bo Bo ($18)

3rd 7 Kurpany ($6)

4th 6 Hinchinlove

Forecast $105

Place forecast (2-4) $31, (4-7) $7, (2-7) $14 Tierce $813 Trio $116

Quartet $10,319, ($4,293 carried forward)

RACE 9

1st 2 Green Luck ($18-$8)

2nd 5 Tsar ($111)

3rd 11 Incanto Prepared ($11)

4th 4 Bear Again

Forecast $500

Place forecast (2-5) $152, (2-11) $11, (5-11) $257

Tierce $5,771

Trio $461

Quartet No winner ($11,667 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Feb 28)