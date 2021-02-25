Yesterday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Wonder Win ($29-$9)
2nd 1 Good Days ($7)
3rd 10 Fortune Patrol ($16)
4th 12 Joy N Fun Legend
Forecast $20
Place forecast (1-5) $8, (5-10) $18, (1-10) $12
Tierce $279 Trio $78
Quartet $12,888
RACE 2
1st 4 Right Honourable ($22-$7)
2nd 12 Thunder Stomp ($10)
3rd 11 Kiram ($15)
4th 5 Superbella
Forecast $24
Place forecast (4-12) $9, (4-11) $22, (11-12) $25
Tierce $421 Trio $162
Quartet No winner ($5,292 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 6 Solar Wai Wai ($46-$17)
2nd 2 Fast Most Furious ($14)
3rd 8 The Rock ($7)
4th 3 Star Shine
Forecast $126
Place forecast (2-6) $34, (6-8) $17, (2-8) $17
Tierce $1,611
Trio $111
Quartet $3,906
RACE 4
1st 1 Flying Genius ($21-$6)
2nd 7 Nordic Wellstar ($27)
3rd 9 Jazz Steed ($7)
4th 2 Saul's Special
Forecast $109
Place forecast (1-7) $30, (1-9) $5, (7-9) $17
Tierce $690
Trio $85
Quartet $751
RACE 5
1st 3 Harmony Fire ($50-$14)
2nd 1 Cantstopthefeeling ($14)
3rd 2 My My My ($7)
4th 10 Viva Chef
Forecast $96
Place forecast (1-3) $32, (2-3) $13, (1-2) $19
Tierce $824 Trio $84
Quartet $2,051
RACE 6
1st 9 Sky Field ($15-$6)
2nd 2 Stronger ($14)
3rd 5 Grateful Heart ($6)
4th 3 Beauty Applause
Forecast $37
Place forecast (2-9) $11, (5-9) $3, (2-5) $12
Tierce $197 Trio $30
Quartet $490
Scratching: 8 Classic Unicorn
RACE 7
1st 3 Daily Beauty ($15-$7)
2nd 12 Hero Star ($23)
3rd 2 Winning Feeling ($9)
4th 9 Smart Hunter
Forecast $66
Place forecast (3-12) $22, (2-3) $7, (2-12) $27 Tierce $630 Trio $203
Quartet No winner ($4,168 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 4 Racing Fighter ($41-$10)
2nd 2 Handsome Bo Bo ($18)
3rd 7 Kurpany ($6)
4th 6 Hinchinlove
Forecast $105
Place forecast (2-4) $31, (4-7) $7, (2-7) $14 Tierce $813 Trio $116
Quartet $10,319, ($4,293 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 2 Green Luck ($18-$8)
2nd 5 Tsar ($111)
3rd 11 Incanto Prepared ($11)
4th 4 Bear Again
Forecast $500
Place forecast (2-5) $152, (2-11) $11, (5-11) $257
Tierce $5,771
Trio $461
Quartet No winner ($11,667 carried forward to the next Hong Kong meeting on Feb 28)
