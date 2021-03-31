Racing

Yesterday's Ipoh gallops

Mar 31, 2021 06:00 am

SATURDAY'S ENTRIES

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,200M: Lim's Dashing 38.8.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M: Star Choice 40.2. Solid Brisk 38.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M: Cause To Fly 39.9. Chief Clerk * barrier/35.6. Stageshow canter/40. Ordos Legend 40.3. Lincoln County 36.8. The Jeweller galloped. World Harmony pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M: My First Million 38.6. Sing Roulette 39.4. Mayweather 42.2.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M: Dicaprio 41.8. Neverunconditional 42. Top Turf 42.8.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M: Cherish barrier/35.6. Sing Darci 38.2. Artemister canter/42.

Racing

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M: Don't Forget This 41.2. Power Express barrier/35.6.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M: Soon You Think barrier/36.9.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M: Storm Warning barrier//36.9. Colour Paint 41.2. Lim's Leader barrier/35.6. Sheng Proisir canter/40.2.

SUNDAY'S ENTRIES

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,200M: Grand Cross 38.2. Relau Star 40.2. Black And White 39.2. Bristol Diamond barrier/36.9.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,100M: Doctor Ginger 39.2. Silver Wind 38.6.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100M: Ladrone canter/42.2. Our Dynamite 42.8. Lion Conqueror 39. Julius Caesar 40. Ball And Chain 40.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,300M: Perfect Commando 44. Crown Star * 37.7. Duty First canter/pace work. Master Jiangmen 41.2. Place Your Bet 41.2. Roses For Me pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,300M: Yes Bossy 40.2. Rule The World 38. Elusive Genius pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M: Lucky Giant * 38.2. Party Girl pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M: Thunderstruck 39.4. Mr Wolff galloped.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M: Maestro 37.8. Sing Express 38.2. Silent 37.8. Butch Cassidy 40. Rock Me Easy pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M: Determine To Win * 37.8. Keen Dragon 41.2. Quasar canter/42.2.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M: Emirates Warrior 41.2. Second Chance 39.7.

HORSE RACING